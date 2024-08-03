“the night won’t end”: biden’s war on gaza - movie screening and discussion

Date:

Thursday, August 08, 2024

Time:

3:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Type:

Screening

Organizer/Author:

Speak Out Now

Location Details:

In the study room of the Oakland Public Library: Rockridge Branch. The room is up the stairs and to the right.

Screening of the movie followed up by a discussion about it.



How is the genocide in Palestine connected to capitalism and what can we do about it?