“the night won’t end”: biden’s war on gaza - movie screening and discussion
Date:
Thursday, August 08, 2024
Time:
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Speak Out Now
Location Details:
In the study room of the Oakland Public Library: Rockridge Branch. The room is up the stairs and to the right.
Screening of the movie followed up by a discussion about it.
How is the genocide in Palestine connected to capitalism and what can we do about it?
For more information: http://speakoutsocialists.org
Added to the calendar on Sat, Aug 3, 2024 8:55PM
