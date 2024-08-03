Our Society in Crisis: We Don’t Have to Accept This!

Date:

Friday, August 16, 2024

Time:

7:00 PM - 8:30 PM

Event Type:

Meeting

Organizer/Author:

Speak Out Socialists

Location Details:

2727 California St.

Berkeley, CA

The chaos of this presidential election – the attempt on Trump’s life, Biden’s clinging onto his hopes to run again – has magnified the instability confronting most working people.



Despite the so-called good economy, wages are falling behind inflation and social services are being cut. The Supreme Court is increasing its attacks and support for Israel’s genocidal assault on Palestinians continues.



We can’t place our hopes on the politicians. We can and need to defend ourselves. Join us for a discussion of the current situation.