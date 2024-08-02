From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Stand With Palestine (Santa Rosa)
Date:
Saturday, August 03, 2024
Time:
6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
SonomaCountyForPalesine.com
Location Details:
Old CourtHouse Square
Downtown Santa Rosa
(across from bus station)
Downtown Santa Rosa
(across from bus station)
Protest Genocide in Palestine!
Bring Noise Makers, Masks, Friends, and
Bring Your Voices!!!!
This Event Repeats Every Week!
Bring Noise Makers, Masks, Friends, and
Bring Your Voices!!!!
This Event Repeats Every Week!
For more information: http://sonomacountyforpalestine.com
Added to the calendar on Fri, Aug 2, 2024 11:37PM
