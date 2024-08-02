From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
🌹 Divest From Apartheid: Teach-in
Date:
Monday, August 26, 2024
Time:
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Teach-In
Organizer/Author:
East Bay Democratic Socialists of America
Location Details:
EBDSA Office/Zoom - 1610 Harrison St Suite D, Oakland, CA, 94612
As the death toll in Gaza grows, East Bay DSA has joined calls for local government to Divest from Apartheid, but many still have questions like:
- What is Divestment?
- How will it work on a local level?
- How has it worked in the past?
Come to a teach-in to learn about these questions and more.
- What is Divestment?
- How will it work on a local level?
- How has it worked in the past?
Come to a teach-in to learn about these questions and more.
For more information: https://www.eastbaydsa.org
Added to the calendar on Fri, Aug 2, 2024 10:48PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network