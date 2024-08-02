🌹 Divest From Apartheid: Teach-in

Date:

Monday, August 26, 2024

Time:

6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Event Type:

Teach-In

Organizer/Author:

East Bay Democratic Socialists of America

Location Details:

EBDSA Office/Zoom - 1610 Harrison St Suite D, Oakland, CA, 94612

As the death toll in Gaza grows, East Bay DSA has joined calls for local government to Divest from Apartheid, but many still have questions like:



- What is Divestment?

- How will it work on a local level?

- How has it worked in the past?



Come to a teach-in to learn about these questions and more.