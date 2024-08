Weekly Vigil/Protest in front of Representative Kevin Mullin's Office Bldg

Date:

Friday, August 09, 2024

Time:

9:00 AM - 11:00 AM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Jeanne Crawford

Location Details:

Every Friday morning in front of the office building at 1528 El Camino Real in San Mateo.

We gather every Friday morning in front of the office building at 1528 El Camino Real in San Mateo, the location of the office of US Representative Kevin Mullin between 9 and 11 AM to demand he take a strong stand for a permanent ceasefire and no more weapons for Israel. He represents District 15, which includes San Mateo County, and now these neighborhoods of San Francisco: Crocker Amazon, Excelsior, Little Hollywood, Mission Terrace, Oceanview, Outer Mission, Portola, and Visitacion Valley. Various groups are represented at our weekly protest including San Bruno Ceasefire and Peace Action San Mateo. Please join us.