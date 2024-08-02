A rally was held at San Francisco City Hall on August 1, 2024 to protest the arrest of homeless and those with health care problems by Mayor London Breed. London Breed and California governor Gavin Newsom joined with the reactionary fascist US Supreme Court to have a ruling that allow homeless to be jailed for being homeless.

The reactionary fascist US Supreme Court with the support of California Governor Gavin Newsom and San Francisco Mayor London Breed has ruled that homeless and people with health problems can be arrested by police and jailed. Breed and Newsom who take money from the billionaires for privatization and gentrification are blaming the homeless and those with health problems for the capitalist housing crisis.This rally protesting the attack on homeless people was held in front of San Francisco City Hall on August 1, 2024 to oppose these attack on the homeless and poor and also call for the arrest of the billionaires who really control both London Breed and Gavin Newsom. Speakers also called for a mass democratic labor party that would have a program for a massive public housing program and public healthcare for all.UC AFSCME 3299 workers had statewide rallies the previous day to demand housing for UC workers. UC which is run by millionaires and speculators appointed by Gavin Newsom is the largest owner of apartments in California but its own workers cannot afford housing becauseof speculators, bankers and hedge fund operators who are profiting off of housing.Rally participants also opposed the trillions of dollars spent on the US supported Israeli genocide in Gaza and the war in Ukraine while people in the US are homeless and millions are without healthcare. They pointed out that the Democrats including Newsom and Breed support more military and economic aid for Israel's genocide while saying there is not enough money for people without housing in California.The rally was initiated by the United Front Committee For A Labor Party.Additional Media:People's Park Barricaded In Berkeley As UC, Newsom, Berkeley Pols & Police Use Shipping ContainersThe high cost of housing is a UC-created crisisPrivatization Is The IssueThe War On UC AFSCME 3299 Members, Privatization & Racism with Pres Karthyn LybargerUC Berkeley spent $6.6M to close People’s Park in JanuaryUAW UC Workers Statewide Strike For A Living Wage & HousingUFCLPProduction of Labor Video Project