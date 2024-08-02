top
San Francisco Health, Housing & Public Services

Arrest Billionaires Not the Homeless! Rally at SF City Hall to Protest Attack on Homeless

by Labor Video Project
Fri, Aug 2, 2024 10:04AM
A rally was held at San Francisco City Hall on August 1, 2024 to protest the arrest of homeless and those with health care problems by Mayor London Breed. London Breed and California governor Gavin Newsom joined with the reactionary fascist US Supreme Court to have a ruling that allow homeless to be jailed for being homeless.
original image (4032x3024)
The reactionary fascist US Supreme Court with the support of California Governor Gavin Newsom and San Francisco Mayor London Breed has ruled that homeless and people with health problems can be arrested by police and jailed. Breed and Newsom who take money from the billionaires for privatization and gentrification are blaming the homeless and those with health problems for the capitalist housing crisis.

This rally protesting the attack on homeless people was held in front of San Francisco City Hall on August 1, 2024 to oppose these attack on the homeless and poor and also call for the arrest of the billionaires who really control both London Breed and Gavin Newsom. Speakers also called for a mass democratic labor party that would have a program for a massive public housing program and public healthcare for all.

UC AFSCME 3299 workers had statewide rallies the previous day to demand housing for UC workers. UC which is run by millionaires and speculators appointed by Gavin Newsom is the largest owner of apartments in California but its own workers cannot afford housing because
of speculators, bankers and hedge fund operators who are profiting off of housing.

Rally participants also opposed the trillions of dollars spent on the US supported Israeli genocide in Gaza and the war in Ukraine while people in the US are homeless and millions are without healthcare. They pointed out that the Democrats including Newsom and Breed support more military and economic aid for Israel's genocide while saying there is not enough money for people without housing in California.

The rally was initiated by the United Front Committee For A Labor Party.

Additional Media:

People's Park Barricaded In Berkeley As UC, Newsom, Berkeley Pols & Police Use Shipping Containers
https://youtu.be/w1fFSqgv_fA

The high cost of housing is a UC-created crisis
https://www.sfexaminer.com/our_sections/forum/the-high-cost-of-housing-is-a-a-uc-created-crisis/article_76149e18-701e-11ed-bad3-337f34ad12d1.html

Privatization Is The Issue
https://pages.ucsd.edu/~rfrank/class_web/BSUresearch/Privatization-Is-The-Issue.pdf
The War On UC AFSCME 3299 Members, Privatization & Racism with Pres Karthyn Lybarger
https://studio.youtube.com/video/zkmeKgyvBI4/edit

UC Berkeley spent $6.6M to close People’s Park in January

UAW UC Workers Statewide Strike For A Living Wage & Housing
https://youtu.be/vKI80Pg3ASc

UFCLP
http://www.ufclp.org
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/w1fFSqgv_fA
§Money For Public Housing Not For Genoicide In Gaza
by Labor Video Project
Fri, Aug 2, 2024 10:04AM
Rally For Homeless & Against US Funding For Israel's Genocide In Gaza
original image (4032x3024)
Rally participants demanded that billions of dollars go for public housing and for healthcare for all instead of being used to fund Israel's genocide in Gaza. The Democrats and Republicans including London Breed and Gavin Newsom support trillions for the war machine while people lack housing and healthcare in California.
https://youtu.be/w1fFSqgv_fA
§Jail The Billionaires Not The Homeless
by Labor Video Project
Fri, Aug 2, 2024 10:04AM
sm_img_5400.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
The rally participants called for the jailing of the billionaires and not the homeless in San Francisco. Mayor Breed and Governor Gavin Newsom have pushed gentrification in San Francisco for the billionaire developers driving working people out of San Francisco and directly contributing to the homeless crisis and now they blame the poor and homeless for the very crisis they created.
https://youtu.be/w1fFSqgv_fA
§Breed's Encampment Sweeps Of Homeless
by Labor Video Project
Fri, Aug 2, 2024 10:04AM
sm_img_5420.jpg
original image (3520x1980)
Breed and the Democratic Party's solution to the homeless crisis is not a massive program of public housing but kicking working people and the poor from their tents and campers and also putting them in jail.
https://youtu.be/w1fFSqgv_fA
