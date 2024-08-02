We urge all organizations, movements, groups and activists to organize and act on August 3, to flood the streets, cities and capitals of the world for a free Palestine.

Samidoun Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network joins the calls from Palestine to make 3 August — the 300th day of the ongoing genocide in Palestine — an international day of action for Gaza and the prisoners. We urge all Palestinian and Arab communities and organizations in exile and diaspora, and all internationalist organizations and activists for Palestine, to take action on Saturday, August 3 for the liberation of over 9,700 Palestinian prisoners in occupation prisons, an end to the ongoing Zionist genocide in Gaza, in support of the heroic Palestinian and regional resistance, and for the liberation of Palestine from the river to the sea!

Organize mass marches, direct actions, popular demonstrations and political events for Gaza, for the prisoners, and for the liberation of the land and people of Palestine. Escalate actions everywhere to impose the popular pressure of the peoples of the world to end the genocide and free the prisoners and to confront Zionism and imperialism.

Submit your events and actions here!

Note, we will share the Canva template for posters that you can use for your city if you register your action by using the form!

The Prisoners and Al-Aqsa Flood: The Cause of Liberation

Today, there are at least 9,700 Palestinian prisoners in Zionist jails, being subjected to the worst conditions of torture, abuse, systemic starvation, sexual assault, forced amputations, denial of medical care and medical abuse. These numbers are almost certainly low, as they do not include thousands of Palestinians from Gaza held captive in torture and detention camps (such as the infamous Sde Teman), whose numbers and identities have not been disclosed. Indeed, in one document, the head of the occupation security agency the Shin Bet stated that 21,000 Palestinian prisoners are being held in Zionist jails, warning of “overcrowding.”

The Zionist prisons are presided over by the notorious fascist Itamar Ben-Gvir, who said on 1 July that Palestinian prisoners “should be killed with a shot to the head, and the bill to execute Palestinian prisoners must be passed in the third reading in the Knesset…Until then, we will give them minimal food to survive.” The testimonies and images of released prisoners shock the conscience of the world — from bodybuilder Muazzaz Abaiyat, released emaciated and unable to walk, to the numerous detainees from Gaza who have returned to speak of their horrific experiences of sexual violence, medical abuse and severe torture.

The conditions under which these thousands of Palestinian hostages are held — including nearly 4,000 held without charge or trial under administrative detention — speak to why the Palestinian people and their armed resistance have been so committed to take action and bear tremendous sacrifices under the aggression of the genocidal Zionist entity in order to win their liberation. In addition, however, the Palestinian prisoners’ movement continues to be, as it has always been, central to the leadership of the resistance, a vanguard of struggle that confronts the occupier on a daily basis with their bodies and lives on the line, writing, organizing themselves, and resisting for their own liberation and the liberation of Palestine, from the river to the sea.

Join many organizations in Palestine and internationally that have already called for August 3 to stand for the prisoners and their liberation! Submit your events and actions here!

Break the Siege — End the Genocide in Gaza Now

August 3 marks 300 days since the Zionist occupier, in full alliance with the United States, Britain, Germany, France, Canada and other imperialist powers, launched its genocidal aggression against the Palestinian people in Gaza. The depravity and destructiveness of the occupation on full display in Gaza, combined with the clear and obvious intent to genocide expressed by “Israeli” officials, have made clear the reality that has always been the nature of Zionism: a racist, colonial, illegitimate settler project built upon the genocide of the Palestinian people. The attack on Gaza, we must be clear, is being waged on a population who are already a majority refugees, who have been displaced again and again and denied their fundamental and inalienable right to return to their homes and lands since 1948.

In Gaza, the Zionist regime has targeted, largely with US- and German-made bombs, missiles and tank artillery, schools, mosques, churches, hospitals, universities, refugee camps and residential buildings. It has systematically sought to wipe out the Palestinian health system and has destroyed every university in Gaza. It has blown up water wells, aid distributions and water treatment plants and has carried out a policy designed to induce starvation and famine throughout the Strip. This comes atop the over 39,000 lives taken by the occupation military, with death toll estimates expected to reach 168,000, according to the respected medical journal, The Lancet. Over 95% of the 2.2 million people in the Gaza Strip have been displaced. Hundreds of thousands have been wounded, often severely. The assault is so severe and well-documented that even the International Court of Justice has ruled there is a plausible case of genocide and the International Criminal Court is seeking arrest warrants against war criminals Benjamin Netanyahu and Yoav Gallant.

The US has been attempting to promote various international imperialist and reactionary Arab regime-led “days after” for Gaza, while arming and funding the occupier. Come out on August 3 to affirm that Gaza, and all of Palestine, from the river to the sea, is, will be and will always remain Palestinian and sovereign, free of Zionism, colonialism and occupation.

Let us be clear: this genocide is a US-Zionist genocide, and a project of all of the imperialist states that back the “Israeli” regime. It is armed and funded by weapons manufacturers like Elbit Systems and Boeing, and supported by corporations ranging from McDonald’s and Carrefour to Scotiabank to Indigo Books. The mass murder of children, the use of starvation as a weapon of war, the bombings of tents full of refugees and of schoolyards where children play: this is the face of Zionism, this is the face of imperialism, this is the face of genocide.

Join us on August 3 to renew our call and escalate our collective action and confrontation to bring this genocide to an end, break the siege on Gaza once and for all, and hold its perpetrators accountable! Submit your events and actions here!

From Palestine to Yemen to Lebanon, Victory to the Resistance

In the face of this genocide, the heroic actions of the armed Palestinian resistance in defense of their people and for the liberation of Palestine have held back the war criminals, destroyed their tanks and imposed a severe cost upon the war machine. The red triangle has become a symbol of hope and liberation to the world. October 7, the Al-Aqsa Flood, has changed the world. On that day and ever since, it was and has remained clear that the future of Palestine is one free of Zionist colonialism, and the future for the entire Arab and Iranian region is one free of imperialist domination and hegemony. The enemies of humanity are clear: the US-led imperialist powers that continue to arm and fund genocide and play a full role in its execution. And it is also clear who defends humanity. The fighters of the Al-Qassam Brigades, Saraya al-Quds, the Abu Ali Mustafa Brigades and all of the Resistance forces are forging unity and liberation as they defend their people and homeland from genocide, and as they sacrifice for a future for humanity.

Every day, the Palestinian resistance writes new epics of heroism and of sacrifice to win justice, freedom and liberation. The resistance is also blossoming in the West Bank, just as the settler regime government and its paramilitary agents launch pogroms against Palestinians and attempt to steal ever more land, funded by settler charities abroad and put up for sale in “real estate” events to recruit settlers from Toronto, New York, Los Angeles and London. Despite the complicity and collaboration of the Palestinian Authority carrying out “security coordination” with the Zionist regime to target the resistance, the refugee camps, villages and cities of the West Bank are rising.

The regional resistance alliance is also stronger and more powerful than ever before. In the north of occupied Palestine, the occupation is unable to deal with the ongoing operations by Hezbollah, emptying the settlements and military bases near southern Lebanon; they are now seeking to falsely blame the Lebanese resistance for a bombing in Majdal Shams in order to manufacture consent to attack Lebanon and to smear the image of Hezbollah — another failing effort. Every week, the people of Yemen come out in their millions to fill the streets for Palestine, supporting and demanding yet more action and escalation by their government and armed forces, which has now reached the “fifth stage” of escalation after the Yafa drone sent to occupied Tel Aviv. From Iraq, where the Resistance plans joint operations with Yemen and confronts the remaining US occupiers, to Syria, to Iran, the alliance of resistance forces is unified to confront the genocide, Zionism and imperialism.

Come out on August 3 to stand with the Resistance and to demand an end to the designation of the Resistance organizations as “terrorists.” Imperialism and Zionism create terror; resistance is a right and a duty! Submit your events and actions here!

Free Palestine from the River to the Sea

The Palestinian struggle did not begin 300 days ago; for 76 years, the Palestinian people have been resisting Zionist occupation and genocide, and resisting British colonization for over 100 years. There is no “two-state solution” for Palestine: only its liberation from the river to the sea, from Zionism and imperialism, led by the Resistance on the front lines of struggle, including the Palestinian prisoners’ movement and its heroic leaders, from Ahmad Sa’adat to Abdullah Barghouthi to Marwan Barghouthi to Khalida Jarrar.

We urge all organizations, movements, groups and activists to organize and act on August 3, to flood the streets, cities and capitals of the world for a free Palestine. Over the past 10 months we have participated in, organized and witnessed unprecedented expressions of popular support for Palestinian liberation, of outrage at the genocide, of deep solidarity with the prisoners, with Gaza, with Palestine. The floods of demonstrators, the direct actions shutting down arms factories, the student intifada of encampments and actions, have all demonstrated the power of popular mobilization in the heart of the imperial core. These actions have met with such harsh repression, including police violence, thousands of arrests, the banning of organizations (like Samidoun in Germany), the political bans on speakers and events, the surveillance and intimidation and doxing, because this movement does present a real, meaningful challenge and confrontation of the imperialist-Zionist alliance.

This August 3, let us redouble our efforts. Stand up for the martyrs, and for the imprisoned martyrs that the occupation continues to jail after death, and witness for them. Stand up for the wounded, for the health care workers fighting to save lives under the bombs. Stand up for the heroic resistance fighting every day for a free Palestine. Stand up for the prisoners, confronting the occupier daily behind bars, holding fast to freedom. Let us organize, mobilize, escalate and act. We know that freedom is coming, and we know that victory is nearer than it has ever been before, despite the devastation caused by the genocidal occupier. Together, we can make this day one of unity and action, for Gaza and the prisoners, for Palestine and for collective liberation.

From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free!

Victory to Palestine! Long live the Resistance!

Submit your events and actions here!