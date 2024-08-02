top
California South Bay U.S. Racial Justice

Local AAPI Leader Receives National Lifetime Achievement Award

by Dr. Arthur L. Jue
Fri, Aug 2, 2024 8:42AM
Sunnyvale Resident, Gerrye Wong wins the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award for State and Local History from the American Association for State and Local History
Press Release
Download PDF (70.2KB)
San Jose, CA – Aug 1, 2024: Sunnyvale resident, Gerrye Wong, has been selected by the American Association for State and Local History (AASLH) as a 2024 Award of Excellence for Individual Lifetime Achievement recipient for her decades of work in preserving and sharing Chinese American history in California. The award is to be presented at the AASLH national conference in Mobile, Alabama on September 13, 2024.

A passionate volunteer for the past 60 years working for many Asian American historical causes, Gerrye co-founded the Chinese Historical and Cultural Project (CHCP) in 1987. CHCP subsequently built the Chinese American Historical Museum at History Park San Jose and donated it to the City of San Jose. CHCP continues to operate the museum free of charge for the general public.

Gerrye also helped encourage the City of San Jose to issue one of the nation’s first formal apologies to Chinese immigrants and their descendants for historical atrocities and fires that destroyed five San Jose Chinatowns. She is a prolific writer and columnist for Asian Week, Chinatown News in Vancouver, BC, Silicon Valley’s DingDing TV, and Gentry Magazine. Gerrye has also written two books and given numerous interviews that chronicle the local Chinese American community, its culture, and its history. Her lifetime of written work has resulted in a sizable archive of historical source material about Bay Area Chinese Americans.

The AASLH leadership awards program was initiated in 1945 to establish and encourage standards of excellence in the collection, preservation, and interpretation of state and local history throughout the United States. It is the most prestigious recognition of its kind, and winners represent the best in the field.

CHCP’s mission is to promote, preserve, and educate citizens about Chinese and Chinese American history and culture. Besides operating the Chinese American Historical Museum, CHCP offers cultural and educational events and activities, a student docent program, and resources to advance AAPI interests throughout the Silicon Valley region.

For more information about the Leadership in History Awards, visit aaslh.org. For more information about the Chinese Historical and Cultural Project, visit chcp.org.
For more information: http://chcp.org
