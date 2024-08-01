top
Palestine San Francisco Anti-War

300 Days of Genocide - NO to US Funded Regional Wars - Rally and March

Date:
Saturday, August 03, 2024
Time:
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
PYM, AROC, PSL, QUIT and many others
Location Details:
16th St. and Mission - 16th St. BART Plaza
‼️ 🚨SAN FRANCISCO EMERGENCY ACTION: US OUT OF THE MIDDLE EAST! STOP FUELING REGIONAL WAR!🚨 Join us this Saturday, August 3, in protest as we pass 300 days of continued Zionist violence and atrocities against the Palestinian people. Israel, with full backing from the United States, has continued its genocide against Palestinians with total impunity. With continued escalations in Lebanon, Yemen, Syria, Iran, and Iraq, the Zionist occupation has made clear how desperate it is to spark a regional war before putting an end to the genocide of Palestinians.

🗓️: Saturday, August 3
⏰: 2:00 PM
📍: SAN FRANCISCO, 16th St Mission BART Plaza

We call on our community to mobilize and demand that the US stop fueling regional war with the Zionist entity: Hands off Gaza, hands off Lebanon, and hands off the Middle East—US out of the Middle East! US out of everywhere! For our martyrs. For our prisoners. For Gaza. For the struggle towards a better world!
