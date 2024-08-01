From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Santa Cruz Community Midsummer's Eve Parade
Date:
Friday, August 02, 2024
Time:
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Party/Street Party
Organizer/Author:
Midsummer Sprites
Email:
Location Details:
Meet at the Clocktower
Midsummer is a time associated with magic and fairies. It is said that the little folk (the elves and fairies) can be easily seen on Midsummer’s Eve because this is one of the days when the veil between the two worlds is thin and can be easily trespassed.
Let us convene an unruly rabble and careen in cacophonous frivolity through our town. We will convene at the Clocktower and end with a fire and gathering at Seabright beach.
If you feel so inspired, please bring: Costumes Banner or pennant Large puppets or mascots …or anything else you would like to add to the merriment.
Family friendly event. Please email us ahead of time if you need any special accommodations or with any other questions.
Let us convene an unruly rabble and careen in cacophonous frivolity through our town. We will convene at the Clocktower and end with a fire and gathering at Seabright beach.
If you feel so inspired, please bring: Costumes Banner or pennant Large puppets or mascots …or anything else you would like to add to the merriment.
Family friendly event. Please email us ahead of time if you need any special accommodations or with any other questions.
Added to the calendar on Thu, Aug 1, 2024 7:02PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network