Santa Cruz Community Midsummer's Eve Parade

Date:

Friday, August 02, 2024

Time:

6:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Event Type:

Party/Street Party

Organizer/Author:

Midsummer Sprites

Email:

Location Details:

Meet at the Clocktower

Midsummer is a time associated with magic and fairies. It is said that the little folk (the elves and fairies) can be easily seen on Midsummer’s Eve because this is one of the days when the veil between the two worlds is thin and can be easily trespassed.



Let us convene an unruly rabble and careen in cacophonous frivolity through our town. We will convene at the Clocktower and end with a fire and gathering at Seabright beach.



If you feel so inspired, please bring: Costumes Banner or pennant Large puppets or mascots …or anything else you would like to add to the merriment.



Family friendly event. Please email us ahead of time if you need any special accommodations or with any other questions.