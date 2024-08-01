Virtual Teach-In/Class: Codepink Gaza Summer School

Date:

Monday, August 05, 2024

Time:

5:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Class/Workshop

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

We cannot wait to see you for our next Gaza Summer School Session: Art and Resistance in Palestine! Hear how artists and performers in Palestine channel collective creativity into resistance with Chicago-based artist, Mary Hazboun. Plus, skill up with a workshop on organizing in the belly of the beast with CODEPINK co-director Danaka Katovich!