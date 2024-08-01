From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Virtual Teach-In/Class: Codepink Gaza Summer School
Date:
Monday, August 05, 2024
Time:
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
We cannot wait to see you for our next Gaza Summer School Session: Art and Resistance in Palestine! Hear how artists and performers in Palestine channel collective creativity into resistance with Chicago-based artist, Mary Hazboun. Plus, skill up with a workshop on organizing in the belly of the beast with CODEPINK co-director Danaka Katovich!
Added to the calendar on Thu, Aug 1, 2024 10:40AM
