Palo Alto Community Vigil for Gaza
Sunday, August 04, 2024
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Vigil/Ritual
Vigil4Gaza
Corner of Town & Country Village
855 El Camino Real
Palo Alto, CA
855 El Camino Real
Palo Alto, CA
Palo Alto Community Vigil for Gaza
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/Vigil4gaza/
Added to the calendar on Thu, Aug 1, 2024 10:36AM
