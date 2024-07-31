From the Open-Publishing Calendar
CODEPINK Bay Area Gathering & Picnic
Date:
Sunday, August 04, 2024
Time:
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
Cynthia Papermaster
Location Details:
RSVP for location and details: https://www.codepink.org/bay84
Let's gather to get better acquainted and to strategize. What are our next steps to pressure, disrupt, and speak out for ending arms to Israel? The August congressional recess may give us opportunities to reach our senators and representatives. Travis Air Force Base and local weapons companies are arming and supplying Israel's genocide.
Share ideas; propose and discuss actions. Let's make some CODEPINK trouble.
It's a picnic! We'll supply drinks, a vegan main dish, plates-napkins-cups-utensils, and pie. Bring something to share, and bring a chair if you're able. See you next Sunday!
For more information: https://www.codepink.org/bay84
Added to the calendar on Wed, Jul 31, 2024 10:30PM
