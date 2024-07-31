CODEPINK Bay Area Gathering & Picnic

Date:

Sunday, August 04, 2024

Time:

1:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Event Type:

Meeting

Organizer/Author:

Cynthia Papermaster

Location Details:

Let's gather to get better acquainted and to strategize. What are our next steps to pressure, disrupt, and speak out for ending arms to Israel? The August congressional recess may give us opportunities to reach our senators and representatives. Travis Air Force Base and local weapons companies are arming and supplying Israel's genocide.



Share ideas; propose and discuss actions. Let's make some CODEPINK trouble.



It's a picnic! We'll supply drinks, a vegan main dish, plates-napkins-cups-utensils, and pie. Bring something to share, and bring a chair if you're able. See you next Sunday!