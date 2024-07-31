top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
U.S. Government & Elections

Kamala won't lead us to Camelot

by DLi
Wed, Jul 31, 2024 6:47PM
10 days ago another Bombshell dropped in on the US Presidential election circus. So now it looks like at least voters don't have to choose between 2 barely-coherent geriatrics who won't debate any substantive alternatives to Washington's Collapsing and Clunkered Capitalist Climate Calamity(in addition to Uncle Sam's Endless War Economy and Astronomical Income/Wealth Inequality.)
On the + side, Kamala Harris is an energetic woman of color who is not part of the "Old Boys" network. Her entrance into the Presidential race--in the narrowly-confined & Authoritarian "Bourgeois Democracy" of the peculiarly Yankee Capitalist system--will inject significant excitement among those under the age of 50, and even some of the previously-disgusted-by Biden Democrat liberals. After all, Kamala can assertively challenge the Liar-in-Chief(aka POTUS 45), as a confident Prosecutor questioning the convicted criminal in T-Rump!

Moreover, on several other issues, candidate Harris seem to hold more progressive positions on immigration, the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, and even major reforms in the notorious USA prison-industrial Complex, than the out-of-touch and Washington insider "Genocide Joe."

However, even though putting Harris in the race is not simply "putting lipstick on a pig, the biggest disappointment is the fact that Kamala is quite a political chameleon. Her political history reveals no firm beliefs and she had been known to bend to prevailing politcal winds. Worst of all, her inexperience in foreign policy means she'll defer to the Wall Street-Pentagon ruling cabal in continuing the doomed-to-fail Neocon/NeoLib fantasy of maintaining US global supremacy by any means necessary. This is extremely dangerous...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$55.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code