Kamala won't lead us to Camelot by DLi

10 days ago another Bombshell dropped in on the US Presidential election circus. So now it looks like at least voters don't have to choose between 2 barely-coherent geriatrics who won't debate any substantive alternatives to Washington's Collapsing and Clunkered Capitalist Climate Calamity(in addition to Uncle Sam's Endless War Economy and Astronomical Income/Wealth Inequality.)

On the + side, Kamala Harris is an energetic woman of color who is not part of the "Old Boys" network. Her entrance into the Presidential race--in the narrowly-confined & Authoritarian "Bourgeois Democracy" of the peculiarly Yankee Capitalist system--will inject significant excitement among those under the age of 50, and even some of the previously-disgusted-by Biden Democrat liberals. After all, Kamala can assertively challenge the Liar-in-Chief(aka POTUS 45), as a confident Prosecutor questioning the convicted criminal in T-Rump!



Moreover, on several other issues, candidate Harris seem to hold more progressive positions on immigration, the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, and even major reforms in the notorious USA prison-industrial Complex, than the out-of-touch and Washington insider "Genocide Joe."



However, even though putting Harris in the race is not simply "putting lipstick on a pig, the biggest disappointment is the fact that Kamala is quite a political chameleon. Her political history reveals no firm beliefs and she had been known to bend to prevailing politcal winds. Worst of all, her inexperience in foreign policy means she'll defer to the Wall Street-Pentagon ruling cabal in continuing the doomed-to-fail Neocon/NeoLib fantasy of maintaining US global supremacy by any means necessary. This is extremely dangerous...