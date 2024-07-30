top
East Bay Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism

"Anarchism in Myanmar" - Report back and slideshow

Long Haul Infoshop - 3124 Shattuck Avenue, Berkeley - corner of Woolsey and Shattuck - 2 blocks from Ashby BART - across from La Pena - 5...
original image (829x459)
Date:
Sunday, August 18, 2024
Time:
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Teach-In
Organizer/Author:
slingshot collective
Location Details:
Long Haul Infoshop - 3124 Shattuck Avenue, Berkeley - corner of Woolsey and Shattuck - 2 blocks from Ashby BART - across from La Pena - 510-540-0751
Anarchism in Myanmar a report back and slide show on the past and present activities of anarchists in Myanmar (Burma) -- describing their surprising vision for the future that enjoys widespread support.

Examining Myanmar anarchist solidarity with Food Not Bombs, punk rock, atheism, and grassroots mutual aid groups featuring profiles of individual anarchists in the Civil Disobedience Movement (the struggle vs. the military dictatorship / 2019 coup.)

Myanmar's people have the potential, "to organize themselves spontaneously to create democratic autonomous regions that are run communally," due to its 135 ethnic groups and its radicalized youth.

Presenter Hank Pellissier is founder/director of Humanist Mutual Aid Network, a 501c3 working in 17 nations. He's published articles on Kropotkin and Global Egalitarianism at C4SS and the Hampton Foundation. He recently visited fugitive refugee anarchists in a Thai border town and he maintains the website BurmeseAnarchism.org

Recommended Reading: The Art of Not Being Governed: An Anarchist History of Upland Southeast Asia - by James C. Scott
For more information: http://thelonghaul.org
Added to the calendar on Tue, Jul 30, 2024 10:33PM
by slingshot collective
Tue, Jul 30, 2024 10:33PM
original image (955x499)
http://thelonghaul.org
