"Anarchism in Myanmar" - Report back and slideshow

Date:

Sunday, August 18, 2024

Time:

7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Event Type:

Teach-In

Organizer/Author:

slingshot collective

Location Details:

Long Haul Infoshop - 3124 Shattuck Avenue, Berkeley - corner of Woolsey and Shattuck - 2 blocks from Ashby BART - across from La Pena - 510-540-0751

Anarchism in Myanmar a report back and slide show on the past and present activities of anarchists in Myanmar (Burma) -- describing their surprising vision for the future that enjoys widespread support.



Examining Myanmar anarchist solidarity with Food Not Bombs, punk rock, atheism, and grassroots mutual aid groups featuring profiles of individual anarchists in the Civil Disobedience Movement (the struggle vs. the military dictatorship / 2019 coup.)



Myanmar's people have the potential, "to organize themselves spontaneously to create democratic autonomous regions that are run communally," due to its 135 ethnic groups and its radicalized youth.



Presenter Hank Pellissier is founder/director of Humanist Mutual Aid Network, a 501c3 working in 17 nations. He's published articles on Kropotkin and Global Egalitarianism at C4SS and the Hampton Foundation. He recently visited fugitive refugee anarchists in a Thai border town and he maintains the website BurmeseAnarchism.org



Recommended Reading: The Art of Not Being Governed: An Anarchist History of Upland Southeast Asia - by James C. Scott

