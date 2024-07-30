Stopping Cop Country: Lessons from Cop Campus for Santa Cruz's Coming Struggle

Date:

Monday, August 12, 2024

Time:

6:00 PM - 7:30 PM

Event Type:

Class/Workshop

Organizer/Author:

Tenants Against Policing & Local Organizers

Location Details:

Ocean View Park (102 Ocean View Ave, Santa Cruz, CA 95062)

Cop City in Atlanta, Georgia was designed to be the model future outpost for urban militarization, digital surveillance, and state repression. Since the fight to stop its construction started over four years ago, researchers have discovered over 70 more police training centers in development across the country, including plans to build two nearby us.



Organizers in the Bay Area have begun building a movement to stop Cop Campus, a $44,000,000 regional police training center under construction in the East Bay, while organizers in Santa Cruz have unearthed plans for the police department to build its own facility on UC property. Information on both of these projects have been scant, however.



Meet local organizers from both struggles to learn lessons from, hear about the states of, and find ways to get involved in these movements.