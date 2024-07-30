From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
9th Annual Pajaro Valley Pride Celebration
Date:
Sunday, August 18, 2024
Time:
11:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Party/Street Party
Organizer/Author:
Pajaro Valley Pride
Location Details:
YWCA, 340 E. Beach St., Watsonville
Join us for the 9th Annual Pajaro Valley Pride Celebration!
✨✨Embrace Your Colors in the Rainbow✨✨
❤️🧡💛💚💙💜🤎🖤🤍
Where: YWCA Watsonville
When: August 18th 11am-4pm
March begins at approximately 11:30am
✨✨Embrace Your Colors in the Rainbow✨✨
❤️🧡💛💚💙💜🤎🖤🤍
Where: YWCA Watsonville
When: August 18th 11am-4pm
March begins at approximately 11:30am
For more information: https://pajarovalleypride.org/info2024
Added to the calendar on Tue, Jul 30, 2024 12:38PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network