9th Annual Pajaro Valley Pride Celebration

YWCA, 340 E. Beach St., Watsonville
original image (1080x1080)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, August 18, 2024
Time:
11:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Party/Street Party
Organizer/Author:
Pajaro Valley Pride
Location Details:
YWCA, 340 E. Beach St., Watsonville
Join us for the 9th Annual Pajaro Valley Pride Celebration!

✨✨Embrace Your Colors in the Rainbow✨✨

❤️🧡💛💚💙💜🤎🖤🩵🩷🤍

Where: YWCA Watsonville
When: August 18th 11am-4pm
March begins at approximately 11:30am
For more information: https://pajarovalleypride.org/info2024
Added to the calendar on Tue, Jul 30, 2024 12:38PM
§March Route
by Pajaro Valley Pride
Tue, Jul 30, 2024 12:38PM
sm_pajaro_valley_pride_march_route.jpg
original image (1080x1080)
https://pajarovalleypride.org/info2024
§Parking
by Pajaro Valley Pride
Tue, Jul 30, 2024 12:38PM
sm_event_road_map.jpg
original image (1620x1545)
Park in the green area then follow the red arrow to the event space.

Public transportation info:
https://pajarovalleypride.org/parking-transportation
https://pajarovalleypride.org/info2024
