From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
World-pool of Manufactured Hate Draws Humanity into Calamitous Depths of War
Hate, Political Manipulation, the Human Brain and War
World-pool of Manufactured Hate Draws Humanity into Calamitous Depths of War
Will the philosophy of hate in Ukraine and Israel end in the destruction of their economies, armies, and governments as happened to Nazi Germany in 1945?
Will the entire world come to ruin?
Hatred in Nazi Germany—The Jews were called “rats” and Russians were called “animalistic subhumans”, and they were poisoning the blood of the German people.
Nazi Hatred and Aryan Supremacy led the German people to follow into World War 2. 50 million died.
Hatred in Israel--Palestinians are called “human animals”.
Israeli supremacy and religious fanaticism produced decades of hatred towards Arabs and Palestinians that has led the people into a genocidal war in Gaza, armed and supported by US/NATO.
This war has caused a quarter million dead and wounded Palestinians so far.
Why researchers fear the Gaza death toll could reach 186,000
Hatred in Ukraine—Russians are called “Russian scum” and “Muscovite Jewish Mafia”.
For decades Ukrainian Nazi collaborators have promoted hatred of Jews, and Russians which has led the people into a US/NATO backed war with Russia. The Ukrainian Neo-Nazi Azov battalion, banned from receiving US weapons in 2018, was given weapons by the US Congress in 2024. https://responsiblestatecraft.org/azov-ban-lifted/
This war has caused a million dead and wounded Ukrainians so far.
Hatred in America- Immigrants are labeled criminals, drug addicts, and rapists.
The US, main supporter of the hate based governments in Ukraine and Israel, is itself filled with hate against immigrants as scapegoats for America’s problems. Presidential candidate Trump accused immigrants of poisoning the blood of America
Hatred is known to stimulate emotional centers of the human brain leading to activation of the “fight or flight” response which can trigger violence. Politicians and demagogues manipulate the population with fear and hatred to divide, rule, and wage war. Politicians are busy leading the world into war with increasing militarization, hatred and nation demonization.
Even as the world bristles with missiles, the US has announced the delivery of long range nuclear missiles to Germany which threatens and provokes Russia. Simultaneously the US is upgrading its nuclear forces to the tune of nearly two trillion dollars. The U.S.'s Plans to Modernize Nuclear Weapons Are Dangerous and Unnecessary
Most dangerous of all is the fact that the US maintains a “first strike” policy to “win” a tactical nuclear war. Such a policy would most likely result in a nuclear world war and the end of humanity.
As a permanently militarized state, over half of the US budget has been dedicated to the production of weapons of war designed to dominate the globe. The state of the world confirms what Albert Einstein wrote years ago, nowhere have we overcome the “predatory phase” of human development.
How can we stop this march to World War, and the rise of hate filled, war mongering states?
What can we do to end the predatory phase of human development?
How do we achieve a world of equality? Where “leaders” cannot peddle hate, and lead us into war.
An international anti-war movement can lead to an egalitarian society where all power is in the hands of the rank and file. Peace, equality, and human needs, not hate, war, and domination.
Dr. Nayvin Gordon, 7/28/24 gordonnayvin [at] yahoo.com
Gordon writes about politics and health, and his articles have appeared in: The Mercury News, Counterpunch, Z magazine, Countercurrents, Scoop Independent News, Anderson Valley Advertiser, Socialist Viewpoint, Multiracial Unity Blog, Scientific American, The Oakland Tribune, The Journal of Family Practice, American Family Physician and Dissident Voice, and LA Progressive
Will the philosophy of hate in Ukraine and Israel end in the destruction of their economies, armies, and governments as happened to Nazi Germany in 1945?
Will the entire world come to ruin?
Hatred in Nazi Germany—The Jews were called “rats” and Russians were called “animalistic subhumans”, and they were poisoning the blood of the German people.
Nazi Hatred and Aryan Supremacy led the German people to follow into World War 2. 50 million died.
Hatred in Israel--Palestinians are called “human animals”.
Israeli supremacy and religious fanaticism produced decades of hatred towards Arabs and Palestinians that has led the people into a genocidal war in Gaza, armed and supported by US/NATO.
This war has caused a quarter million dead and wounded Palestinians so far.
Why researchers fear the Gaza death toll could reach 186,000
Hatred in Ukraine—Russians are called “Russian scum” and “Muscovite Jewish Mafia”.
For decades Ukrainian Nazi collaborators have promoted hatred of Jews, and Russians which has led the people into a US/NATO backed war with Russia. The Ukrainian Neo-Nazi Azov battalion, banned from receiving US weapons in 2018, was given weapons by the US Congress in 2024. https://responsiblestatecraft.org/azov-ban-lifted/
This war has caused a million dead and wounded Ukrainians so far.
Hatred in America- Immigrants are labeled criminals, drug addicts, and rapists.
The US, main supporter of the hate based governments in Ukraine and Israel, is itself filled with hate against immigrants as scapegoats for America’s problems. Presidential candidate Trump accused immigrants of poisoning the blood of America
Hatred is known to stimulate emotional centers of the human brain leading to activation of the “fight or flight” response which can trigger violence. Politicians and demagogues manipulate the population with fear and hatred to divide, rule, and wage war. Politicians are busy leading the world into war with increasing militarization, hatred and nation demonization.
Even as the world bristles with missiles, the US has announced the delivery of long range nuclear missiles to Germany which threatens and provokes Russia. Simultaneously the US is upgrading its nuclear forces to the tune of nearly two trillion dollars. The U.S.'s Plans to Modernize Nuclear Weapons Are Dangerous and Unnecessary
Most dangerous of all is the fact that the US maintains a “first strike” policy to “win” a tactical nuclear war. Such a policy would most likely result in a nuclear world war and the end of humanity.
As a permanently militarized state, over half of the US budget has been dedicated to the production of weapons of war designed to dominate the globe. The state of the world confirms what Albert Einstein wrote years ago, nowhere have we overcome the “predatory phase” of human development.
How can we stop this march to World War, and the rise of hate filled, war mongering states?
What can we do to end the predatory phase of human development?
How do we achieve a world of equality? Where “leaders” cannot peddle hate, and lead us into war.
An international anti-war movement can lead to an egalitarian society where all power is in the hands of the rank and file. Peace, equality, and human needs, not hate, war, and domination.
Dr. Nayvin Gordon, 7/28/24 gordonnayvin [at] yahoo.com
Gordon writes about politics and health, and his articles have appeared in: The Mercury News, Counterpunch, Z magazine, Countercurrents, Scoop Independent News, Anderson Valley Advertiser, Socialist Viewpoint, Multiracial Unity Blog, Scientific American, The Oakland Tribune, The Journal of Family Practice, American Family Physician and Dissident Voice, and LA Progressive
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network