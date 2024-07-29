top
San Francisco
San Francisco
San Francisco Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Health, Housing & Public Services

Arrest & Jail the Billionaires Not the Homeless: Labor Party NOW!

Billionaires Go To Jail
Date:
Thursday, August 01, 2024
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
United Front Committee For A Labor Party
Location Details:
San Francisco City Hall
Polk St. Entrance
8/24/24 On August 1 At SF City Hall-Arrest & Jail The Billionaires Not The Homeless: Labor Party NOW!
Arrest The Billionaires Not The Homeless: Labor Party NOW! Rally Speak Out On
August 1 12 noon At SF City Hall Polk St Entrance
Music, Poetry Words

The ruling by the US Supreme Court that homeless people and people with drug addictions can be arrested and jailed was supported by Democrats California Governor Newsom and San Francisco Mayor London Breed.

They want massive arrests to clear the streets while thousands of people have no place to go. They will be taken to jail where the costs are even higher and the jails are already overcrowded. What Mayor Breed and the billionaires who she represents do not want to do is build housing for the working class and poor. The more than 80 billionaires in San Francisco and their candidates want more police and repression instead of a capital tax on their stolen wealth to build housing for people.

The gentrification and housing policies by Breed and the Democrats has led to a mass departure of working people who can no longer afford to live where they work. That is why the cities empties out and is a further cause of capitalist economic decline. There are 16,000 empty flats in San Francisco but people are sleeping and dying in the streets every day.

We need a massive program for working class and poor housing and public control of healthcare including mental healthcare instead of relying on non-profits with low paid workers. More police and repression will not solve this economic and social crisis. While the Mayor, Newsom and the Democrats support more billions for more genocide in Gaza, the war in Ukraine and the encirclement of China.

The more than 800 US military bases should should be shutdown and the main enemy is at home. It is the criminal billionaires and technofascists who are driving us toward fascism.

UFCLP
United Front Committee For A Labor Party
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jul 29, 2024 5:50PM
§Jail The Billionaires Not The Homeless
by United Front Committee For A Labor Party
Mon, Jul 29, 2024 5:50PM
The billionaires who run San Francisco and the world are moving toward fascism and the Democrats including Breed and Newsom are welcoming the reactionary fascist Supreme Court decisions that allow arrests for being homeless or having drug problems.
§Breed Is Corrupt and Represents The Billionaires That Own SF & The Country
by United Front Committee For A Labor Party
Mon, Jul 29, 2024 5:50PM
SF Mayor London Breed represents the landlords and billionaires who own and run San Francisco. Now she is uniting with the reactionary fascist US Supreme Court which has ruled that homeless and people with addiction problems can be arrested and jailed.
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
