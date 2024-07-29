8/24/24 On August 1 At SF City Hall-Arrest & Jail The Billionaires Not The Homeless: Labor Party NOW!Arrest The Billionaires Not The Homeless: Labor Party NOW! Rally Speak Out OnAugust 1 12 noon At SF City Hall Polk St EntranceMusic, Poetry WordsThe ruling by the US Supreme Court that homeless people and people with drug addictions can be arrested and jailed was supported by Democrats California Governor Newsom and San Francisco Mayor London Breed.They want massive arrests to clear the streets while thousands of people have no place to go. They will be taken to jail where the costs are even higher and the jails are already overcrowded. What Mayor Breed and the billionaires who she represents do not want to do is build housing for the working class and poor. The more than 80 billionaires in San Francisco and their candidates want more police and repression instead of a capital tax on their stolen wealth to build housing for people.The gentrification and housing policies by Breed and the Democrats has led to a mass departure of working people who can no longer afford to live where they work. That is why the cities empties out and is a further cause of capitalist economic decline. There are 16,000 empty flats in San Francisco but people are sleeping and dying in the streets every day.We need a massive program for working class and poor housing and public control of healthcare including mental healthcare instead of relying on non-profits with low paid workers. More police and repression will not solve this economic and social crisis. While the Mayor, Newsom and the Democrats support more billions for more genocide in Gaza, the war in Ukraine and the encirclement of China.The more than 800 US military bases should should be shutdown and the main enemy is at home. It is the criminal billionaires and technofascists who are driving us toward fascism.UFCLPUnited Front Committee For A Labor Party