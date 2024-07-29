top
Santa Cruz IMC
Santa Cruz IMC
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 8/21/2024
Santa Cruz Indymedia Animal Liberation Environment & Forest Defense

How Did the Bobcat Cross the Road?

bobcat-540x360-1.jpg
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Wednesday, August 21, 2024
Time:
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Green Foothills and Terra Cultura
Location Details:
Aromas Community Grange, 361 Rose Ave., Aromas, CA 95004
Aromas and the surrounding area provide an essential connection for wildlife to migrate between the Santa Cruz Mountains to the north and the Gabilan Range to the south. This region is critical for the health and resilience of California’s wildlife.

If you’re interested in wildlife, the outdoors, natural history, or wildlife-friendly agriculture, this free event is for you. You’ll learn about the ecology of our region, and what we can do to co-exist with the wildlife that pass through the area. Come with your questions!

Featuring the following speakers:
Dr. Fernando Nájera, Director of the UC Davis Wildlife Health Center California Carnivores Program, UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine
Zach Mills, District Wildlife Biologist for Monterey and San Benito Counties, California Department of Fish and Wildlife
Mark Bibbo, Conservation Project Manager, Land Trust of Santa Cruz County
Morgan Robertson, Office Chief, Biology and Environmental Engineering, Caltrans District 5

Free! RSVP at https://greenfoothills.org/wildlife/

Light refreshments provided. For more information, email jessica [at] greenfoothills.org.
For more information: https://greenfoothills.org/wildlife/
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jul 29, 2024 2:21PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$55.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code