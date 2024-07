Aromas and the surrounding area provide an essential connection for wildlife to migrate between the Santa Cruz Mountains to the north and the Gabilan Range to the south. This region is critical for the health and resilience of California’s wildlife.If you’re interested in wildlife, the outdoors, natural history, or wildlife-friendly agriculture, this free event is for you. You’ll learn about the ecology of our region, and what we can do to co-exist with the wildlife that pass through the area. Come with your questions!Featuring the following speakers:Dr. Fernando Nájera, Director of the UC Davis Wildlife Health Center California Carnivores Program, UC Davis School of Veterinary MedicineZach Mills, District Wildlife Biologist for Monterey and San Benito Counties, California Department of Fish and WildlifeMark Bibbo, Conservation Project Manager, Land Trust of Santa Cruz CountyMorgan Robertson, Office Chief, Biology and Environmental Engineering, Caltrans District 5Free! RSVP at https://greenfoothills.org/wildlife/ Light refreshments provided. For more information, email jessica [at] greenfoothills.org