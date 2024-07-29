From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
"Silent Fallout": Film Screen w/ Director Hideaki Ito - Atomic Bomb Tests Radiation
Date:
Sunday, August 11, 2024
Time:
12:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
The Livermore Conversion Project
Location Details:
New Parkway Theater
474 24th Street
Oakland, CA
474 24th Street
Oakland, CA
SILENT FALLOUT: Exclusive East Bay screenings with Director Hideaki Ito
Join a screening of the award-winning 2023 documentary, "Silent Fallout", which examines the impacts of radioactive fallout in the United States from 101 above-ground nuclear tests conducted by the U.S. government.
Friday, August 9, 2024: 7:00—9:00 pm
First Unitarian Church
685 14th Street, Oakland
Sunday, August 11, 2024 12:30—2:30 pm
New Parkway Theater
474 24th Street, Oakland
This August 6 and 9, 2024 mark the 79th anniversaries of the U.S. atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in Japan during World War II.
The Livermore Conversion Projects is a coalition of the group TriValley CAREs along with other peace & justice groups working to end nuclear weapons and save our world from nuclear annihilation.
Join a screening of the award-winning 2023 documentary, "Silent Fallout", which examines the impacts of radioactive fallout in the United States from 101 above-ground nuclear tests conducted by the U.S. government.
Friday, August 9, 2024: 7:00—9:00 pm
First Unitarian Church
685 14th Street, Oakland
Sunday, August 11, 2024 12:30—2:30 pm
New Parkway Theater
474 24th Street, Oakland
This August 6 and 9, 2024 mark the 79th anniversaries of the U.S. atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in Japan during World War II.
The Livermore Conversion Projects is a coalition of the group TriValley CAREs along with other peace & justice groups working to end nuclear weapons and save our world from nuclear annihilation.
For more information: https://trivalleycares.org/2024-hiroshima-...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jul 29, 2024 11:29AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network