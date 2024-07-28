From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Bearing Witness! Songs for social justice with David Rovics
Date:
Tuesday, August 13, 2024
Time:
3:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Concert/Show
Organizer/Author:
Julie
Location Details:
2973 16th Street 3rd floor, San Francisco, CA, US
On a rare visit to California from his home in Hawai'i, Chet Gardiner will be backing me up on various instruments.
For more information: https://www.davidrovics.com/
