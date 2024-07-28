From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Bearing Witness! Songs for Social justice with David Rovics
Date:
Wednesday, August 14, 2024
Time:
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Concert/Show
Organizer/Author:
julie
Location Details:
Art House Gallery
2905 Shattuck Ave
Berkeley
David Rovics sings songs of social protest.
For more information: https://www.davidrovics.com/
Added to the calendar on Sun, Jul 28, 2024 4:01PM
