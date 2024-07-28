From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Bearing Witness! Songs for social justice with David Rovics
Monday, August 12, 2024
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Class/Workshop
julie
Over the Hill Gang Saloon
3530 Portola Dr
Benefit for Food Not Bombs. Donations accepted at door
For more information: https://www.davidrovics.com/
Added to the calendar on Sun, Jul 28, 2024 3:55PM
