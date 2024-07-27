From the Open-Publishing Calendar
10 Year Anniversary Party - Black Rose Anarchist Federation
Date:
Saturday, August 10, 2024
Time:
7:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Black Rose Anarchist Federation
Location Details:
The Firehouse
815 Alice Street
Oakland, CA
Join Black Rose/Rosa Negra Anarchist Federation in celebrating 10 years of our organizing.
Beginning at 7 PM we will feature speakers from our organization discussing lessons learned from their involvement over the last year in the labor, tenant, and Palestine solidarity social movements.
At 9 PM we'll have drinks, dancing, and a live DJ set by Jared G. of People's Disco.
No cover charge!
For more information: http://blackrosefed.org
