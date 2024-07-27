10 Year Anniversary Party - Black Rose Anarchist Federation

Date:

Saturday, August 10, 2024

Time:

7:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Type:

Class/Workshop

Organizer/Author:

Black Rose Anarchist Federation

Location Details:

The Firehouse

815 Alice Street

Oakland, CA

Join Black Rose/Rosa Negra Anarchist Federation in celebrating 10 years of our organizing.



Beginning at 7 PM we will feature speakers from our organization discussing lessons learned from their involvement over the last year in the labor, tenant, and Palestine solidarity social movements.



At 9 PM we'll have drinks, dancing, and a live DJ set by Jared G. of People's Disco.



No cover charge!