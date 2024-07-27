From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Defend Palestine: Faz3a (فزعة) Call for Volunteers
Now more than ever, international solidarity, here on the ground, is essential for Palestinians in the West Bank to be able to confront Israeli violence.
Taken directly from the website:
"Faz3a (فزعة, pronounced faz'a) is a colloquialism for reinforcement and directly coming to someone's aid at time of need, and is a long Palestinian tradition of coming to the rescue of communities en masse in the face of outside threats.
Alongside the genocide in Gaza, Palestinians in the West Bank are experiencing an unprecedented spike in violent attacks and abuse perpetrated by both Israeli settlers and the Israeli army, often working in cohort. The Faz3a campaign is a Palestinian led initiative to answer the dire need for – and organize – on the ground international civil protection from Israeli violence in light of these circumstances. It is based in, and enjoys the support of Palestinian civil society in the West Bank, from across the political spectrum."
"Faz3a is not a charitable organization. Our campaign is rooted in the understanding that movement building – both Palestinian and international – is essential at this current moment of devastation."
"Now more than ever, international solidarity, here on the ground, is essential for Palestinians in the West Bank to be able to confront Israeli violence. Come join us in Palestine!"
"Faz3a (فزعة, pronounced faz'a) is a colloquialism for reinforcement and directly coming to someone's aid at time of need, and is a long Palestinian tradition of coming to the rescue of communities en masse in the face of outside threats.
Alongside the genocide in Gaza, Palestinians in the West Bank are experiencing an unprecedented spike in violent attacks and abuse perpetrated by both Israeli settlers and the Israeli army, often working in cohort. The Faz3a campaign is a Palestinian led initiative to answer the dire need for – and organize – on the ground international civil protection from Israeli violence in light of these circumstances. It is based in, and enjoys the support of Palestinian civil society in the West Bank, from across the political spectrum."
"Faz3a is not a charitable organization. Our campaign is rooted in the understanding that movement building – both Palestinian and international – is essential at this current moment of devastation."
"Now more than ever, international solidarity, here on the ground, is essential for Palestinians in the West Bank to be able to confront Israeli violence. Come join us in Palestine!"
For more information: https://www.defendpalestine.org/
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network