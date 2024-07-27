top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Palestine International

Defend Palestine: Faz3a (فزعة) Call for Volunteers

by Faz3a (فزعة)
Sat, Jul 27, 2024 3:48PM
Now more than ever, international solidarity, here on the ground, is essential for Palestinians in the West Bank to be able to confront Israeli violence.
Taken directly from the website:

"Faz3a (فزعة, pronounced faz'a) is a colloquialism for reinforcement and directly coming to someone's aid at time of need, and is a long Palestinian tradition of coming to the rescue of communities en masse in the face of outside threats.

Alongside the genocide in Gaza, Palestinians in the West Bank are experiencing an unprecedented spike in violent attacks and abuse perpetrated by both Israeli settlers and the Israeli army, often working in cohort. The Faz3a campaign is a Palestinian led initiative to answer the dire need for – and organize – on the ground international civil protection from Israeli violence in light of these circumstances. It is based in, and enjoys the support of Palestinian civil society in the West Bank, from across the political spectrum."

"Faz3a is not a charitable organization. Our campaign is rooted in the understanding that movement building – both Palestinian and international – is essential at this current moment of devastation."

"Now more than ever, international solidarity, here on the ground, is essential for Palestinians in the West Bank to be able to confront Israeli violence. Come join us in Palestine!"
For more information: https://www.defendpalestine.org/
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$55.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code