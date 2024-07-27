From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Governments and Corporations Have Blood on Their Hands, Indigenous Tell United Nations
Governments around the world have blood on their hands, and the racism and abuse is often masked by the wealth and power of both governments, and the corporations that fund and fuel them, the testimony before the United Nations Expert Mechanism on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples revealed in Geneva during July.
By Brenda Norrell, Censored News
GENEVA – Governments around the world have blood on their hands, and the racism and abuse is often masked by the wealth and power of both governments, and the corporations that fund and fuel them, the testimony before the United Nations Expert Mechanism on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples revealed during July.
The increased racism and white supremacy in New Zealand, and the government’s attempts to diminish Maori treaty rights, are causing a regression in Indigenous rights, Maori told the United Nations Expert Mechanism on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.
"In Aotearoa, New Zealand, we are currently experiencing radical regression of enhanced participation at a state level. The New Zealand government is proposing to repeal the foundations of our treaty that gave them the right of settlement," Kym Hamilton of the National Iwi Chairs Forum told the United Nations Expert Mechanism.
Indigenous from Brazil urged the United Nations to join them and demand Brazil halt illegal gold mining, and its mercury contamination, now destroying the ancestral homelands of Kayapó, Yanomami and Munduruku Peoples, during the U.N. Expert Mechanism on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.
Doto Takak Ire, Mebêngôkre, said, "The Kayapó are still warriors and we will always be defenders of the forests."
"We do not want any kind of exploitation of natural resources in our territories. We want the Amazon protected, so that our children and all the children of the world can grow up healthy."
Aboriginal elder BJ Cruse described the Australian government's child abuse and cultural genocide of children -- aimed at breaking Aboriginal children's spirit -- during the United Nations Expert Mechanism on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.
"In a public hospital at the age of five the nurses dressed me in an make shift gown, fashioned from an empty cooking flour sack, stenciled on the front and back was the word Abo which is short for Aboriginal it symbolizes a half human,” Cruse told the United Nations.
Cruse, Yuin and chairman of Eden Aboriginal Land Council in New South Wales, described being slapped and brutally punished as a child. He urged the United Nations to call out Australia for its child abuse and demand it compensate its victims.
The coal and gold mining in Russia have driven Indigenous Peoples from their homes and poisoned their rivers. In Nicaragua, the assassinations and imprisonment of land defenders has fractured families and communities, presenters told the United Nations Expert Mechanism on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.
In Algeria, the people have barely survived 3,000 years of violent colonization and genocide.
"Other people should not undergo what we have experienced – which is the case now in Palestine," said the representative from the Algeria Association, Learned Society of scientific research, religious and mystical bodies. Describing the genocide in Algeria, he said France has thousands of bones and craniums of the people in French museums.
An Indigenous woman from Khakassia Republic in Siberia described the coal and gold mining.
"Coal is mined, despite mass protests, the government used land, private property for this, and citizens were driven out of their homes." Now, she said, the conditions are no longer good for livestock breeding, which is their way of life.
Meanwhile, during the session, government representatives rushed to deny the abuses, and omit the facts.
The representative of France denied the government is responsible for genocide in New Caledonia. Azerbaijan denied responsibility for genocide in Armenia and used derogatory accusations, describing speakers as frauds and part of a "smear campaign."
The United States government omitted the ongoing seizure of Native ancestral lands for lithium and copper mines, and fake green energy projects targeting ceremonial places. This includes lithium mines targeting Hualapai's sacred spring in Arizona and Quechan sacred lands in California, a copper mine planned for Apaches sacred Oak Flat Ceremonial Area in Arizona, and the lithium mine operated by Lithium Americas of Canada now digging into the Paiute Massacre site in northern Nevada.
The Tohono O'odham and San Carlos Apache Nations are fighting the U.S. Interior Department in federal court to protect ancient villages sites, medicine gathering places, and burial places from the ongoing destruction of SunZia transmission lines bulldozers. The tribes filed for a restraining order on Interior Sec. Deb Haaland, which a federal judge denied in Tucson, Arizona. The project plans to take wind energy from New Mexico to California, and is cutting a disastrous path across the pristine Southwest. The owner, Pattern Energy, is owned by the Canada Pension Fund.
The abuses underway globally in the transition to green energy, and the failure of governments to obtain free, prior and informed consent -- as stated in U.N. Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples -- was a priority of the Expert Mechanism session in Geneva.
The Russian Federation government representative criticized speakers. This comes after a formal report was made in 2022 when the Russian Federation aggressively harassed one of the Russian Indigenous young women during the session.
The 17th session of the U.N. Expert Mechanism on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples was held July 8 --12, 2024, in Geneva, Switzerland. The final report with recommendations from the session now goes to the United Nations Human Rights Council.
Moari Battle for Rights as Racism Spreads in New Zealand
https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2024/07/maori-battle-for-rights-as-racism.html
Kayapo Forest Defenders Urge United Nations to Help Halt Illegal Gold Mining in Brazil
https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2024/07/kayapo-forest-defenders-urge-united.html
Aboriginal Elder Describes Australia's Child Abuse to United Nationshttps://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2024/07/aboriginal-elder-describes-australias.html
Violence and Repression: Indigenous from Russia, Algeria and Nicaragua Appeal to United Nations https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2024/07/violence-and-repression-indigenous-from.html
The Mother Tongue: Countering the Identity Thieves of Canada, Russia, Japan and U.S.
The horrific abuse in boarding schools, failure to provide language classes, and government refusals to recognize languages, reveal abuses around the world aimed at silencing ancient languages. https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2024/07/the-mother-tongue-countering-identity.html
Indigenous Expose Racism and Genocide at United Nations -- Governments Rush to Deny Abuses and Insult Presenters
France denied its genocide. Azerbaijan and Russia insulted Indigenous exposing them. The U.S. omitted Interior's Sec. Deb Haaland's assault on the Paiute Massacre Site; Hualapai, Apache, Quechan sacred sites for lithium and copper mines; Hualapai battling uranium mining; Tohono O'odham and Apache defending ancient sites from wind energy. https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2024/07/indigenous-expose-racism-and-genocide.html
Leonard Peltier's Message Read at Conclusion of U.N. Expert Mechanism on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2024/07/leonard-peltiers-words-conclude-un.html
Indigenous Women: Land Defenders, Water Carriers, Life Givers, Assert Rights at United Nations https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2024/07/indigenous-women-land-defenders-water.html
United Nations: Russia's Anti-War Indigenous Women Denied Credentials, are Heard Anyway https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2024/07/united-nations-russias-anti-war.html
United Nations: Australian Aboriginal Children Seized, Green Energy Impacts Worsen for Saami https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2024/07/united-nations-australian-aboriginal.html
Top photo: Doto Takak Ire, Mebêngôkre, from Brazil, at United Nations session in July. Screenshot by Censored News.
Copyright Censored News
https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com
