We Are Not Animals Book Presentation & Platica
Thursday, August 22, 2024
5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Speaker
MILPA Collective
315 Main St, Suite 206, Watsonville
Martin Rizzo-Martinez will be speaking at the MILPA Watsonville office about his book "We Are Not Animals." The presentation aims to shed light on untold history, particularly what occurred in the CA missions, and how native communities resisted and continue to persevere.
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSc8M2LyXjGKSfvWx8ye04_0zSj7yxhVKHGehQWFtB6eOPlCAw/viewform
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSc8M2LyXjGKSfvWx8ye04_0zSj7yxhVKHGehQWFtB6eOPlCAw/viewform
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/milpacollective/
