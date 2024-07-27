From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Justice for Sonya Massey & Alexander Antonio Lopez, Recently Murdered by SFPD
Sunday, July 28, 2024
12:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Protest
Anti Police-Terror Project
15th & Broadway, Oakland
This Sunday, 12:30pm. 15th & Broadway, Oakland. Sonya Massey. Say her name!!
We rebuke this entire system that allows Black women to be gunned down in their own homes by people we pay to — and are brainwashed to believe — “keep us safe”.
We will also bring the memory of Alexander Antonio Lopez into this space, who was murdered in our own community by SFPD just last weekend.
Join us for a vigil and community gathering featuring healers, performers, and speakers ❤️🕯️💐
Masks are strongly recommended and will be distributed during the event. We will also have rapid Covid tests available.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/C95ggbJyLy1/
