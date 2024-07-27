Justice for Sonya Massey & Alexander Antonio Lopez, Recently Murdered by SFPD

Date:

Sunday, July 28, 2024

Time:

12:30 PM - 2:30 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Anti Police-Terror Project

Location Details:

15th & Broadway, Oakland

This Sunday, 12:30pm. 15th & Broadway, Oakland. Sonya Massey. Say her name!!



We rebuke this entire system that allows Black women to be gunned down in their own homes by people we pay to — and are brainwashed to believe — “keep us safe”.



We will also bring the memory of Alexander Antonio Lopez into this space, who was murdered in our own community by SFPD just last weekend.



Join us for a vigil and community gathering featuring healers, performers, and speakers ❤️🕯️💐



Masks are strongly recommended and will be distributed during the event. We will also have rapid Covid tests available.