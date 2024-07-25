top
Palestine South Bay Police State & Prisons

Film Screening of Tomorrow's Freedom and Conversation with Sharaf Barghouti

iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, August 03, 2024
Time:
6:30 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Arab American Cultural Center
Location Details:
Arab American Cultural Center of Silicon Valley, 3949 Twilight Dr, San Jose
We invite you to join an evening of film and conversation on Saturday, August 3 at 6:30pm PDT.

ABOUT THE FILM

“A moving and powerful portrayal of unified family strength in support of Palestine’s best-known political prisoner.” - Middle East Eye, Victoria Brittain

Tomorrow’s Freedom captures a new call for Marwan Barghouti's freedom; by his family, human rights activists and key interviewees including Marxist feminist Angela David, late archbishop Desmond Tutu, Nobel Peace Prize laureate Adolfo Perez Esquivel, and even former Potus Jimmy Carter. Former Israeli Justice Minister Yossi Beilin also becomes an unlikely interviewee and ally.

Combining unfolding events on the ground, in depth interviews and powerful archive spanning over 30 years - we see Marwan's evolution from activist to learned politician, uniting people and bringing hope to a flatlined peace process. If given a chance, could Barghouthi pave the way for an inclusive and democratic future and peace between Israel and Palestine?

ABOUT OUR SPEAKER

We will then host live Q&A with Sharaf Barghouti, the middle son of Marwan Barghouti, who is also an activist.

LOCATION & EVENT DETAILS

A donation of $5-15 per person is suggested to support Palestine Legal. Palestine Legal protects the civil and constitutional rights of people in the U.S. who speak out for Palestinian freedom.

SUPPORTED BY

Arab American Cultural Center of Silicon Valley
San Jose Peace & Justice Center
San Jose Against War
SJSU Peoples U 4 Gaza
For more information: http://tinyurl.com/freedom4pali
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jul 25, 2024 6:10PM
