All Out to Arrest Netanyahu

Date:

Saturday, July 27, 2024

Time:

1:30 PM - 5:30 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Palestine Action Coalition

Location Details:

SF Federal Building, 90 7th St, SF

On Wednesday, July 24, war criminal and Prime Minister of the Genocidal Zionist State, Benjamin Netanyahu, will be addressing the US-Congress in Washington DC, where he will stand by his genocide-enabler counterpart, Joe Biden.



The people have made it clear: we will not allow the war criminal with an outstanding arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court to enjoy a peaceful diplomatic visit as he continues to spearhead the brutal genocide of our people in Gaza.



Join us this Saturday as we amplify the people’s call for the arrest of Benjamin Netanyahu and stand in solidarity with the thousands protesting his visit in Washington DC this week.



We demand that Netanyahu be arrested in accordance with the ICC! We demand an end to all US complicity in the Zionist state’s crimes!

