From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Labor & The International Struggle For Palestine
Date:
Saturday, July 27, 2024
Time:
6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
WorkWeek
Location Details:
ILWU Local 6
99 Hegenberger St.
Oakland, California
99 Hegenberger St.
Oakland, California
Labor & The International Struggle For Palestine
July 27 @ 6:30 pm
At: ILWU local 6 – 99 Hegenberger Rd, Oakland, CA
There has been a growing movement of trade unions and unionists defending the Palestinian workers and unions. Trade unionists are supporting the call of the Palestinian trade union movement for a blockade of all trade and cargo to Israel along with military and economic aid by the US. They are also calling for a break by the AFL-CIO with their relationship with the Israeli trade union federation the Histadrut. Panelists will speak about the labor actions now and what is needed to stop the genocide.
Speakers:
Clarence Thomas – ILWU 10 Retired Secretary Treasurer
John Palmer – IBT Teamster Vice President At Large
Peter Racioppo – UCLA UAW 4811
Jose Negrete – Member IBT Local 952 & Mobilizer
Lisa Milos – UPTE UCSF Member and Interpreter
Rosa F Villarroel – RN UCSF Mission Bay & Union Nurses For Palestine/Healthcare Workers For Palestine
Joe Wagner – Member of Los Angeles ATU 1277, supporter of International Group
The NEA Convention With Teachers from OEA Making
Sponsored by WorkWeek
Part Of 2024 LaborFest.net
July 27 @ 6:30 pm
At: ILWU local 6 – 99 Hegenberger Rd, Oakland, CA
There has been a growing movement of trade unions and unionists defending the Palestinian workers and unions. Trade unionists are supporting the call of the Palestinian trade union movement for a blockade of all trade and cargo to Israel along with military and economic aid by the US. They are also calling for a break by the AFL-CIO with their relationship with the Israeli trade union federation the Histadrut. Panelists will speak about the labor actions now and what is needed to stop the genocide.
Speakers:
Clarence Thomas – ILWU 10 Retired Secretary Treasurer
John Palmer – IBT Teamster Vice President At Large
Peter Racioppo – UCLA UAW 4811
Jose Negrete – Member IBT Local 952 & Mobilizer
Lisa Milos – UPTE UCSF Member and Interpreter
Rosa F Villarroel – RN UCSF Mission Bay & Union Nurses For Palestine/Healthcare Workers For Palestine
Joe Wagner – Member of Los Angeles ATU 1277, supporter of International Group
The NEA Convention With Teachers from OEA Making
Sponsored by WorkWeek
Part Of 2024 LaborFest.net
For more information: https://laborfest.net/event/labor-the-inte...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jul 25, 2024 12:54PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network