Labor & The International Struggle For Palestine

Date:

Saturday, July 27, 2024

Time:

6:30 PM - 8:30 PM

Event Type:

Meeting

Organizer/Author:

WorkWeek

Location Details:

ILWU Local 6

99 Hegenberger St.

Oakland, California

Labor & The International Struggle For Palestine

July 27 @ 6:30 pm



At: ILWU local 6 – 99 Hegenberger Rd, Oakland, CA



There has been a growing movement of trade unions and unionists defending the Palestinian workers and unions. Trade unionists are supporting the call of the Palestinian trade union movement for a blockade of all trade and cargo to Israel along with military and economic aid by the US. They are also calling for a break by the AFL-CIO with their relationship with the Israeli trade union federation the Histadrut. Panelists will speak about the labor actions now and what is needed to stop the genocide.



Speakers:



Clarence Thomas – ILWU 10 Retired Secretary Treasurer

John Palmer – IBT Teamster Vice President At Large

Peter Racioppo – UCLA UAW 4811

Jose Negrete – Member IBT Local 952 & Mobilizer

Lisa Milos – UPTE UCSF Member and Interpreter

Rosa F Villarroel – RN UCSF Mission Bay & Union Nurses For Palestine/Healthcare Workers For Palestine

Joe Wagner – Member of Los Angeles ATU 1277, supporter of International Group

