Palestine
Indybay
View events for the week of 7/27/2024
Palestine East Bay Anti-War Labor & Workers

Labor & The International Struggle For Palestine

Hundreds of OEA Teachers At The Philadelphia Convention Rallied For Palestine
Date:
Saturday, July 27, 2024
Time:
6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
WorkWeek
Location Details:
ILWU Local 6
99 Hegenberger St.
Oakland, California
Labor & The International Struggle For Palestine
July 27 @ 6:30 pm

At: ILWU local 6 – 99 Hegenberger Rd, Oakland, CA

There has been a growing movement of trade unions and unionists defending the Palestinian workers and unions. Trade unionists are supporting the call of the Palestinian trade union movement for a blockade of all trade and cargo to Israel along with military and economic aid by the US. They are also calling for a break by the AFL-CIO with their relationship with the Israeli trade union federation the Histadrut. Panelists will speak about the labor actions now and what is needed to stop the genocide.

Speakers:

Clarence Thomas – ILWU 10 Retired Secretary Treasurer
John Palmer – IBT Teamster Vice President At Large
Peter Racioppo – UCLA UAW 4811
Jose Negrete – Member IBT Local 952 & Mobilizer
Lisa Milos – UPTE UCSF Member and Interpreter
Rosa F Villarroel – RN UCSF Mission Bay & Union Nurses For Palestine/Healthcare Workers For Palestine
Joe Wagner – Member of Los Angeles ATU 1277, supporter of International Group
The NEA Convention With Teachers from OEA Making

Sponsored by WorkWeek
Part Of 2024 LaborFest.net
For more information: https://laborfest.net/event/labor-the-inte...
§Philly Educators Rallied For Palestine
by WorkWeek
Philadelphia teachers along with teachers throughout the country rallied at their convention for Palestine
https://laborfest.net/event/labor-the-inte...
