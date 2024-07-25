From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Online Community Teach-In: Anti-Zionism is Not Antisemitism: Jews for a Free Palestine
Date:
Sunday, August 04, 2024
Time:
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Teach-In
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Community Teach-In: Anti-Zionism is Not Antisemitism: Jews for a Free Palestine
For more information: https://sac4palestine.org/
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jul 25, 2024 12:41PM
