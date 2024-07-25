top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 8/9/2024
East Bay Anti-War

"Silent Fallout": Film Showing w/ Director Hideaki Ito - Atomic Bomb Tests Radiation in US

First Unitarian Church 685 14th Street Oakland, CA
original image (1006x730)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Friday, August 09, 2024
Time:
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
The Livermore Conversion Project
Location Details:
First Unitarian Church
685 14th Street
Oakland, CA
SILENT FALLOUT: Exclusive East Bay screenings with Director Hideaki Ito

Join a screening of the award-winning 2023 documentary, "Silent Fallout", which examines the impacts of radioactive fallout in the United States from 101 above-ground nuclear tests conducted by the U.S. government.

Friday, August 9, 2024: 7:00—9:00 pm
First Unitarian Church
685 14th Street, Oakland

Sunday, August 11, 2024 12:30—2:30 pm
New Parkway Theater
474 24th Street, Oakland

This August 6 and 9, 2024 mark the 79th anniversaries of the U.S. atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in Japan during World War II.

The Livermore Conversion Projects is a coalition of the group TriValley CAREs along with other peace & justice groups working to end nuclear weapons and save our world from nuclear annihilation.
For more information: https://trivalleycares.org/2024-hiroshima-...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jul 25, 2024 12:14PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$55.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code