"Silent Fallout": Film Showing w/ Director Hideaki Ito - Atomic Bomb Tests Radiation in US

Date:

Friday, August 09, 2024

Time:

7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Event Type:

Screening

Organizer/Author:

The Livermore Conversion Project

Location Details:

First Unitarian Church

685 14th Street

Oakland, CA



SILENT FALLOUT: Exclusive East Bay screenings with Director Hideaki Ito



Join a screening of the award-winning 2023 documentary, "Silent Fallout", which examines the impacts of radioactive fallout in the United States from 101 above-ground nuclear tests conducted by the U.S. government.



Friday, August 9, 2024: 7:00—9:00 pm

First Unitarian Church

685 14th Street, Oakland



Sunday, August 11, 2024 12:30—2:30 pm

New Parkway Theater

474 24th Street, Oakland



This August 6 and 9, 2024 mark the 79th anniversaries of the U.S. atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in Japan during World War II.



The Livermore Conversion Projects is a coalition of the group TriValley CAREs along with other peace & justice groups working to end nuclear weapons and save our world from nuclear annihilation.