top
International
International
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
International Government & Elections

Pressure Mounts to Address Global Debt Crises as G20 Finance Ministers Meet

by Anjoulie Woodhead
Thu, Jul 25, 2024 12:10PM
G20 finance ministers begin their third meeting under this year’s G20 Brazilian Presidency.
G20 finance ministers begin their third meeting under this year’s G20 Brazilian Presidency. Debt, development bank reforms and tax measures to fund programs to address hunger, poverty and climate change will be center on the agenda.

"The meetings takes place as growing debt crises mean that too many countries are failing to spend on the needs of their people," noted Eric LeCompte who leads the religious development group, Jubilee USA Network. "Developing countries need debt relief, aid and ways to raise more revenue."

A UN report found that 45 developing countries spend more on debt service than on health. In Kenya, violent protests erupted after the government attempted to raise taxes to meet debt payments and continue more than a month later. Addressing impacts of climate change is a focus during G20 meetings as the international community finalizes funding targets during climate negotiations over the next year.

"The G20 is largely responsible for setting the targets and raising the money we need to address climate change and poverty," noted LeCompte who serves on United Nations debt expert groups. "We need better global debt, tax and aid policies to end global poverty and heal our planet."

Multilateral development bank funding and international tax agreements to increase taxes on the extremely wealthy are on the G20 agenda.

Jubilee USA Network is an alliance of more than 75 US organizations and 750 faith communities working with 50 Jubilee global partners. Jubilee USA builds an economy that serves, protects and promotes the participation of the most vulnerable. Jubilee USA wins critical global financial reforms and won more than $130 billion in debt relief to benefit the world's poorest people.

http://www.jubileeusa.org
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$55.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code