No Nukes! 79th Anniversary of US Atomic Bombings of Hiroshima & Nagasaki - Livermore Lab

Date:

Tuesday, August 06, 2024

Time:

8:30 AM - 10:30 AM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

TriValley CAREs

Location Details:

Livermore Lab–West Gate

From I-580 E, take the S. Vasco Rd. exit.

Stay on S. Vasco for 1.4 miles to West Gate Dr.

Park on side streets.



Or join via livestream





This year’s Livermore action is part of the national Back From the Brink Campaign, bringing communities together to prevent the growing threat that nuclear weapons pose to our health, environment and all we hold dear. Speakers include our own PPC quad chair Rev. Monica Cross.



After the rally there will be a traditional Japanese Bon Dance, inviting ancestors to join, followed by a nonviolent witness and direct action for those who so choose.



Or join via livestream below:



Zoom:



This year's Livermore action is part of the national Back From the Brink Campaign, bringing communities together to prevent the growing threat that nuclear weapons pose to our health, environment and all we hold dear. Speakers include our own PPC quad chair Rev. Monica Cross.

After the rally there will be a traditional Japanese Bon Dance, inviting ancestors to join, followed by a nonviolent witness and direct action for those who so choose.

Zoom: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85817599403?pwd=G9jJdUURz4PrINbvuAISGv5wFZWono.1#success 
FB: https://www.facebook.com/groups/trivalleycares/