From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
No Nukes! 79th Anniversary of US Atomic Bombings of Hiroshima & Nagasaki - Livermore Lab
Date:
Tuesday, August 06, 2024
Time:
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
TriValley CAREs
Location Details:
Livermore Lab–West Gate
From I-580 E, take the S. Vasco Rd. exit.
Stay on S. Vasco for 1.4 miles to West Gate Dr.
Park on side streets.
Or join via livestream
From I-580 E, take the S. Vasco Rd. exit.
Stay on S. Vasco for 1.4 miles to West Gate Dr.
Park on side streets.
Or join via livestream
79th Anniversary of the U.S. Atomic Bombings of Hiroshima & Nagasaki
Tuesday Aug 6 at 8:30am
Livermore Lab–West Gate
This year’s Livermore action is part of the national Back From the Brink Campaign, bringing communities together to prevent the growing threat that nuclear weapons pose to our health, environment and all we hold dear. Speakers include our own PPC quad chair Rev. Monica Cross.
After the rally there will be a traditional Japanese Bon Dance, inviting ancestors to join, followed by a nonviolent witness and direct action for those who so choose.
If you’re driving, here are directions: From I-580 E, take the S. Vasco Rd. exit. Stay on S. Vasco for 1.4 miles to West Gate Dr. Park on side streets.
Or join via livestream below:
Zoom: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85817599403?pwd=G9jJdUURz4PrINbvuAISGv5wFZWono.1#success
FB: https://www.facebook.com/groups/trivalleycares/
Tuesday Aug 6 at 8:30am
Livermore Lab–West Gate
This year’s Livermore action is part of the national Back From the Brink Campaign, bringing communities together to prevent the growing threat that nuclear weapons pose to our health, environment and all we hold dear. Speakers include our own PPC quad chair Rev. Monica Cross.
After the rally there will be a traditional Japanese Bon Dance, inviting ancestors to join, followed by a nonviolent witness and direct action for those who so choose.
If you’re driving, here are directions: From I-580 E, take the S. Vasco Rd. exit. Stay on S. Vasco for 1.4 miles to West Gate Dr. Park on side streets.
Or join via livestream below:
Zoom: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85817599403?pwd=G9jJdUURz4PrINbvuAISGv5wFZWono.1#success
FB: https://www.facebook.com/groups/trivalleycares/
For more information: https://trivalleycares.org/2024-hiroshima-...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jul 25, 2024 11:45AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network