View events for the week of 8/6/2024
East Bay Anti-War

No Nukes! 79th Anniversary of US Atomic Bombings of Hiroshima & Nagasaki - Livermore Lab

Livermore Lab–West Gate From I-580 E, take the S. Vasco Rd. exit. Stay on S. Vasco for 1.4 miles to West Gate Dr. Park on side streets....
original image (534x574)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Tuesday, August 06, 2024
Time:
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
TriValley CAREs
Location Details:
Livermore Lab–West Gate
From I-580 E, take the S. Vasco Rd. exit.
Stay on S. Vasco for 1.4 miles to West Gate Dr.
Park on side streets.

Or join via livestream
79th Anniversary of the U.S. Atomic Bombings of Hiroshima & Nagasaki

Tuesday Aug 6 at 8:30am

Livermore Lab–West Gate

This year’s Livermore action is part of the national Back From the Brink Campaign, bringing communities together to prevent the growing threat that nuclear weapons pose to our health, environment and all we hold dear. Speakers include our own PPC quad chair Rev. Monica Cross.

After the rally there will be a traditional Japanese Bon Dance, inviting ancestors to join, followed by a nonviolent witness and direct action for those who so choose.

If you’re driving, here are directions: From I-580 E, take the S. Vasco Rd. exit. Stay on S. Vasco for 1.4 miles to West Gate Dr. Park on side streets.

Or join via livestream below:

Zoom: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85817599403?pwd=G9jJdUURz4PrINbvuAISGv5wFZWono.1#success

FB: https://www.facebook.com/groups/trivalleycares/
For more information: https://trivalleycares.org/2024-hiroshima-...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jul 25, 2024 11:45AM
§
by TriValley CAREs
Thu, Jul 25, 2024 11:45AM
sm_trivalley_no_nukes.jpg
original image (1582x2048)
https://trivalleycares.org/2024-hiroshima-...
