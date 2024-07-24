top
San Francisco
San Francisco
San Francisco Government & Elections

San Francisco Board of Supervisors, District 9 candidate forum

League of Women Voters of San Francisco. Board of Supervisors District 9 candidate forum. Monday, August 26, 2024, 6:00 to 8:00 pm PT.
Date:
Monday, August 26, 2024
Time:
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
League of Women Voters of San Francisco
Location Details:
City College of San Francisco - Mission Center, 1125 Valencia Street, San Francisco, CA 94110

Attention voters! Hear from the candidates for San Francisco Board of Supervisors, District 9 to help you vote in the November election. You can attend in person (City College of San Francisco - Mission Center) or online.

You'll hear candidates answer questions about policy and share their views on issues important to your community. Forums are nonpartisan, free, and open to the public.

During this forum, candidates will answer questions selected from those submitted in advance by the audience. Submit your questions in advance when you register. Not all questions will be selected.

After the forum, a recording with closed captions will be available on LWVSF's YouTube channel.

The League of Women Voters of San Francisco is a nonpartisan political nonprofit that encourages informed and active participation in government. LWVSF organizes candidate forums for local elections. LWVSF does not support or oppose candidates or political parties. Learn more at lwvsf.org.

For more information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/san-francisco...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Jul 24, 2024 5:06PM
