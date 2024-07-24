Rally for B-Day of Medicare & Social Security. Let's protect, improve & expand them!

Date:

Tuesday, July 30, 2024

Time:

12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Event Type:

Teach-In

Organizer/Author:

Art Persyko

Location Details:

90 7th Street, between Market and Mission Streets, Street level outside the Federal Building where Nancy Pelosi's and Social Security offices are.

Tuesday • July 30 • Noon-1 pm Rally for the Birthdays of Medicare and Social Security: Let's protect, improve & expand them! Join CARA the California Alliance for Retired Americans at a rally to celebrate these beloved social safety net programs at the SF Federal Building, 90 7th Street (between Market and Mission Streets). Medicare and Social Security have provided millions of Americans with health and income security as they age, or live with a disability. They are America’s most popular social insurance programs. And once again, their future is on the November ballot. Help us spread the message: “Protect & Expand these programs for seniors in our district and for the entire nation”! Speakers from CARA, SF Gray Panthers, The Movement to End Privatization of Medicare Bay Area. And singer-songwriter Hali Hammer! Plus cupcakes for all attendees! More info: and/or art.persyko@gmail.com.