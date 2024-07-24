top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 7/30/2024
San Francisco Health, Housing & Public Services

Rally for B-Day of Medicare & Social Security. Let's protect, improve & expand them!

A prior year's celebration of the birthday of Medicare and Social Security
original image (1483x720)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Tuesday, July 30, 2024
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Teach-In
Organizer/Author:
Art Persyko
Location Details:
90 7th Street, between Market and Mission Streets, Street level outside the Federal Building where Nancy Pelosi's and Social Security offices are.
Tuesday • July 30 • Noon-1 pm Rally for the Birthdays of Medicare and Social Security: Let's protect, improve & expand them! Join CARA the California Alliance for Retired Americans at a rally to celebrate these beloved social safety net programs at the SF Federal Building, 90 7th Street (between Market and Mission Streets). Medicare and Social Security have provided millions of Americans with health and income security as they age, or live with a disability. They are America’s most popular social insurance programs. And once again, their future is on the November ballot. Help us spread the message: “Protect & Expand these programs for seniors in our district and for the entire nation”! Speakers from CARA, SF Gray Panthers, The Movement to End Privatization of Medicare Bay Area. And singer-songwriter Hali Hammer! Plus cupcakes for all attendees! More info: and/or art.persyko@gmail.com.
For more information: https://californiaalliance.org/wp-content/...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Jul 24, 2024 1:30PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$55.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code