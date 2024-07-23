From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Protest for Palestine (Santa Rosa) Weekly
Date:
Saturday, July 27, 2024
Time:
6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Sonoma County for Palestine
Location Details:
Old Courthouse Square
Downtown Santa Rosa
Downtown Santa Rosa
Weekly Protest for Palestine 6:30-8pm
Old Courthouse Square
(across from Transit Mall)
https://www.instagram.com/sonomacountyforpalestine/
https://m.facebook.com/SonomaCountyforPalestine?wtsid=rdr_0NQqpiG8H7Lu0AaT8
Old Courthouse Square
(across from Transit Mall)
https://www.instagram.com/sonomacountyforpalestine/
https://m.facebook.com/SonomaCountyforPalestine?wtsid=rdr_0NQqpiG8H7Lu0AaT8
For more information: http://SonomaCountyForPalestine
Added to the calendar on Tue, Jul 23, 2024 6:29PM
