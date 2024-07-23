From the Open-Publishing Calendar
4th World War: Arlene Francis Center Presents (Santa Rosa)
Date:
Thursday, July 25, 2024
Time:
6:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Sonoma County for Palestine
Location Details:
Arlen Francis Center
99 6th St
Santa Rosa, Ca
Please come join us on the last Thursday of each month for a shared meal as we grow in community with solidarity for a Free Palestine.
Masks requested
$10-$15 suggested donation cash or Venmo
No One Turned Away! :)
This is a monthly event held on the last Thursday.of every month at the Arlene Francis Center
https://www.instagram.com/sonomacountyforpalestine/
https://m.facebook.com/SonomaCountyforPalestine?wtsid=rdr_0NQqpiG8H7Lu0AaT8
For more information: http://SonomaCountyForPalestine.Com
