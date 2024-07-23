From the Open-Publishing Calendar
I Think Of Palestine... Poems From and For Palestine (Santa Rosa
Date:
Saturday, July 27, 2024
Time:
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Concert/Show
Organizer/Author:
Sonoma County for Palestine
Location Details:
Arlene Francis Center
99 6th St Santa Rosa
Poems from and For Palestine...
Poems, Discussion, Protest, Solidarity, Community
Light Refreshments
Come Join Us!
10-15$ suggested donation at door,
Cash and Venmo accepted
No one turned away
Put on by Sonoma County For Palestine
https://www.instagram.com/sonomacountyforpalestine/
https://m.facebook.com/SonomaCountyforPalestine?wtsid=rdr_0NQqpiG8H7Lu0AaT8
For more information: http://SonomaCountyForPalestine.Com
