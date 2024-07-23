From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Virtual Election Rally for Gun Sense w/ Everytown for Gun Safety
Date:
Thursday, July 25, 2024
Time:
5:30 PM - 6:15 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Everytown for Gun Safety
Location Details:
Online
STOPPING GUN VIOLENCE IS ON THE BALLOT
Virtual Election Rally for Gun Sense
Thursday, July 25, 2024 at 5:30 - 6:15 PM PT (8:30 PM - 9:15 PM ET)
RSVP: https://forms.everytown.org/a/2024-elections-kickoff
Creating a future free from gun violence starts with electing candidates who will fight for our communities.
As we approach 100 days until election day, we need all hands on deck to help voters use their voices and votes to push back on extremism, show support for leaders demanding smarter gun laws and elect women, gun violence survivors and candidates of color running for office.
Join us for a virtual rally to learn more about our work to mobilize gun sense voters and how YOU can make a difference!
Added to the calendar on Tue, Jul 23, 2024 5:42PM
