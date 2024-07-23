Protest for Palestine (Santa Rosa)

Date:

Wednesday, July 24, 2024

Time:

6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Sonoma County for Palestine

Location Details:

Old Courthouse Square

Wednesday Night Market

Santa Rosa, Ca

Protest Genocide in Palestine



Butcher Netanyahu tonight is speaking to U$ Congress for funds to continue the murder of innocent people in Gaza, Palestine!



Come together in Solidarity with Palestine and Unite in Protest!



Protest meetup is at the Wednesday night Market in downtown Santa Rosa at the Old Courthouse Square across from the Transit Mall.



Bring Posters! Bring Signs! Bring your Voice!!!!!