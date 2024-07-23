From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Protest for Palestine (Santa Rosa)
Wednesday, July 24, 2024
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Protest
Sonoma County for Palestine
Old Courthouse Square
Wednesday Night Market
Santa Rosa, Ca
Wednesday Night Market
Santa Rosa, Ca
Protest Genocide in Palestine
Butcher Netanyahu tonight is speaking to U$ Congress for funds to continue the murder of innocent people in Gaza, Palestine!
Come together in Solidarity with Palestine and Unite in Protest!
Protest meetup is at the Wednesday night Market in downtown Santa Rosa at the Old Courthouse Square across from the Transit Mall.
Bring Posters! Bring Signs! Bring your Voice!!!!!
For more information: http://SonomaCountyForPalestine.com
