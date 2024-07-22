From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Accessible Futures
Date:
Sunday, August 25, 2024
Time:
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Concert/Show
Organizer/Author:
Fresh Meat Productions
Location Details:
Online
Accessible Futures is a cast of fierce disabled, chronically ill, and/or neurodivergent QTIBIPOC artists tapping into crip magic to showcase drag excellence with access features for the performers and audience alike. The artistry in Accessible Futures alchemizes ableist violence into infectious, radical joy on stage and highlights diverse talent often missing from nightlife lineups.
If you think collective access is science fiction then do we have news for you. The future is now, baby – don’t get stuck in the past! Party with Accessible Futures…today! An all-new Accessible Futures online event Saturday, August 25th!
This event will feature ASL interpretation
Accessible Futures II is commissioned by FRESH WORKS! FRESH WORKS! supports the creation of new work by BlPOC transgender, gender-nonconforming, non-binary and queer artists. Many of this year’s other commissions will be performance premieres at the 2024 FRESH MEAT FESTIVAL of trans and queer performance (June 21-23 at Z Space, SF) AND also at Z Below May 9!
If you think collective access is science fiction then do we have news for you. The future is now, baby – don’t get stuck in the past! Party with Accessible Futures…today! An all-new Accessible Futures online event Saturday, August 25th!
This event will feature ASL interpretation
Accessible Futures II is commissioned by FRESH WORKS! FRESH WORKS! supports the creation of new work by BlPOC transgender, gender-nonconforming, non-binary and queer artists. Many of this year’s other commissions will be performance premieres at the 2024 FRESH MEAT FESTIVAL of trans and queer performance (June 21-23 at Z Space, SF) AND also at Z Below May 9!
For more information: https://freshmeatproductions.org/accessibl...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jul 22, 2024 1:32PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network