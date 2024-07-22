top
San Francisco Arts + Action Health, Housing & Public Services LGBTI / Queer

Accessible Futures

Accessible Futures cast from left to right, Glamputee, THEMME, Janpistar, Iman, and King LOTUS BOY posing together on stage
original image (986x986)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, August 25, 2024
Time:
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Concert/Show
Organizer/Author:
Fresh Meat Productions
Location Details:
Online
Accessible Futures is a cast of fierce disabled, chronically ill, and/or neurodivergent QTIBIPOC artists tapping into crip magic to showcase drag excellence with access features for the performers and audience alike. The artistry in Accessible Futures alchemizes ableist violence into infectious, radical joy on stage and highlights diverse talent often missing from nightlife lineups.

If you think collective access is science fiction then do we have news for you. The future is now, baby – don’t get stuck in the past! Party with Accessible Futures…today! An all-new Accessible Futures online event Saturday, August 25th! 

This event will feature ASL interpretation

Accessible Futures II is commissioned by FRESH WORKS! FRESH WORKS! supports the creation of new work by BlPOC transgender, gender-nonconforming, non-binary and queer artists. Many of this year’s other commissions will be performance premieres at the 2024 FRESH MEAT FESTIVAL of trans and queer performance (June 21-23 at Z Space, SF) AND also at Z Below May 9!
For more information: https://freshmeatproductions.org/accessibl...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jul 22, 2024 1:32PM
