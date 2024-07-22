Former residents of radioactive Treasure Island charged that Kamala Harris was involved in covering up corruption by the developers and politicians who have pushed building million dollar condos on the former nuclear military training facility. Many residents, children and sailors were poisoned and sickened by the radioactive material on the Island and the cover-up by the politicans and government agencies responsible for health and safety of the people of California.

California Senator Kamala Harris who is now running for President of the United States was accused on 3/14/19 with obstruction of justice and involved in a corruption cover-up at the contaminated radioactive SF Treasure Island site by two former residents Felita Sample and Andre Patterson.Both Sample and Patterson were contaminated by radioactive material at the former US Navy nuclear training center. They were attending a press conference by nuclear health and safety whistleblowers who worked for Tetra Tech which was involved in the falsification of testing results in the $1 billion dollar Eco-fraud scandal. This is the largest Eco Fraud in the United States but has not been covered by the major corporate media. This Eco-fraud scandal was covered up by Gavin Newsom, Nancy Pelosi, Diane Feinstein and former mayors of San Francisco including Willie Brown who helped launch Kamala Harris's career as District Attorney in San Francisco.Harris who was dating Brown while he was head of the California Assembly put her in a high paid government unemployment commission and helped fund her political rise.Sample and Patterson are both cancer survivors who say that their cancers were directly caused by the highly contaminated Naval nuclear training site at the island.Kamala Harris who was formerly San Francisco District Attorney and California Attorney General before becoming a US Senator, was personally aware of the extensive charges of falsification of testing at SF Treasure Island and also the Hunters Point shipyard by Tetra Tech.She was supported in her campaign for San Francisco District Attorney by her former boy friend Willie Brown who along with Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi had pushed for the transfer of the contaminated Hunters Point Shipyard and Treasure Island for Condos built by Lennar.While in her position in San Francisco as DA and as California Attorney General she refused to conduct any investigation about the illegal firing of 6 Tetra Tech whistleblowers as well as other whistleblowers at the shipyard. Two managers of Tetra Tech went to prison for engaging in falsification of testing of radioactive material by Tetra Tech and this is the largest federal eco-fraud scam in the United States.Senator Kamala Harris has also remained completely silent about this massive $1 billion criminal fraud despite being personally contacted by residents and whistleblowers. She has also been silent about continued Federal contracts to Tetra Tech and it's subsidiaries despite the massive criminal conspiracy to defraud the US government and public about the radioactive clean-up at Hunters Point Naval shipyard and Treasure Island.In 2005 as San Francisco District Attorney she set up a environmental crimes unit at the DA's office and she was contacted by health and safety experts including Dr. Ahimsa Porter Sumchai and Dr. Ray Tomkins who were residents of Hunters Point Bay View and also investigating the contamination and fraudulent cover-up of the supposed clean up by Tetra Tech and other companies hired by the Navy to clean up the radioactive site.Their reports to DA Kamala Harris were ignored since they would threaten the development of the project pushed by her supporter Willie Brown as well as Gavin Newsom and Nancy Pelosi who also supported her political rise to power in the Democratic Party.Additional media:SF Hunters Point/Treasure Island Radiation Whistleblower Speaks OutSF Treasure Island Radiation Whistleblowers Expose Deadly Cover-up By Tetra Tech & Government: A $1 Billion Dollar Eco-FraudNavy Subcontractor Breaks Silence About Treasure Island RadiationTreasure Island H&S Whistleblowers, Former TI Residents & Advocates Speak Out On Cover-upSF Treasure Island CHARADE, Criminal Cover-up & Fraud By US Navy & Cover-up By Pelosi/FeinsteinFollow The Money: SF Hunters Point Shipyard Contamination Cover-up & Obstruction of JusticeCriminal Cover-up Blows Up At SF Hunters Point Naval Shipyard "Clean-up" MeetingHunters Point Shipyard FalsificationsHunters Point Contractor Tetra Tech Cleanup Cover-upTreasure Isle: Greed, Gold, Toxic WasteWhistleblowers at Hunters Point Shipyard Join TogetherHunters Point Clean-up BotchedWhistleblower & Federal OSHA Investigator Darrell Whitman Blows Whistle On Cover-up By OSHA and DOL Secretary Tom PerezHunters Point Test America Whistleblower Fired After Exposing Cover-upOSHA Corruption Cover-up Charged By OSHA Investigator Darrell WhitmanProduction of Labor Video Project