The Mother Tongue: Recovering Indigenous Languages from the Identity Thieves by Brenda Norrell

Indigenous languages are on the verge of extinction in Russia. An ancient language in Japan is denied recognition by the government, while Native Americans struggle to recover from the torture in boarding schools that was meant to silence them. In Canada, efforts are underway to revitalize Anishinaabe after Native languages and culture were targeted with erasure in residential schools, presenters told the United Nations Expert Mechanism on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.