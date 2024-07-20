From the Open-Publishing Newswire

Long Haul Infoshop 31st Birthday Party

Date:

Sunday, August 11, 2024

Time:

7:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Event Type:

Party/Street Party

Organizer/Author:

slingshot collective

Location Details:

Long Haul Infoshop - 3124 Shattuck Ave. Berkeley - 2 blocks from Ashby BART - across from La Pena - corner of Woolsey and Shattuck

Long Haul Infoshop has made it through another year un-demolished. Help us celebrate our 31st birthday - they'll be music by #freejazzhouseparty, a wacky free raffle of Long Haul t-shirts, cake --> let's swap stories together. Free and all ages.