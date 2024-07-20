From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Long Haul Infoshop 31st Birthday Party
Date:
Sunday, August 11, 2024
Time:
7:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Event Type:
Party/Street Party
Organizer/Author:
slingshot collective
Location Details:
Long Haul Infoshop - 3124 Shattuck Ave. Berkeley - 2 blocks from Ashby BART - across from La Pena - corner of Woolsey and Shattuck
Long Haul Infoshop has made it through another year un-demolished. Help us celebrate our 31st birthday - they'll be music by #freejazzhouseparty, a wacky free raffle of Long Haul t-shirts, cake --> let's swap stories together. Free and all ages.
For more information: http://thelonghaul.org
Added to the calendar on Sat, Jul 20, 2024 5:00PM
