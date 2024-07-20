From the Open-Publishing Newswire

From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Protest the US Supreme Court Ruling Making it a Crime to be Homeless

Date:

Monday, July 22, 2024

Time:

4:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Santa Cruz Homeless Union/Food Not Bombs

Location Details:

525 Water Street, Santa Cruz

Protest this Monday outside Santa Cruz Mayor Fred Keeley's mansion at Water and Market Streets from 4 to 6 pm.