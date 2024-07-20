From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Protest the US Supreme Court Ruling Making it a Crime to be Homeless
Monday, July 22, 2024
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Protest
Santa Cruz Homeless Union/Food Not Bombs
525 Water Street, Santa Cruz
Protest this Monday outside Santa Cruz Mayor Fred Keeley's mansion at Water and Market Streets from 4 to 6 pm.
