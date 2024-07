The Tony Award-Winning San Francisco Mime Troupe Opens their 65th Season with:AMERICAN DREAMS - A New Musical - Was Democracy Just a Dream? FREEThe American Dream. It used to mean a job, a house, a car, a spouse, 2.5 kids, and a .4 dog. But what does it mean now? For some it is a good tide raising all boats, for others it is a tsunami that destroys everything. For some it is unity, for others it is dissolution. A handshake or a gun. One citizen’s dream has become another’s nightmare, and those who fan the flames of the differences will gladly profit while democracy burns.TRAILER: sfmt.org/press-mediaINFO: Call 415- 285 -1717 or visit https://www.sfmt.org