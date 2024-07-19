From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Occupation Regime in "Chile" Raids Movement Spaces
Excerpts from detailed translated updates.
On July 6, liberatory movements against $hile honor the life of Luisa Toledo, who was for decades a living link between the movements against the repressive dictatorship of Pinochet and the repressive democracy of the present. About her legacy, learn more here: https://crimethinc.com/2021/07/09/remembering-luisa-toledo-sepulveda-the-mother-of-combative-youth-a-eulogy-and-report-from-chile
This year, the state raided and ransacked numerous spaces, arresting at least 10 people.
Excerpt from https://actforfree.noblogs.org/2024/07/19/9-7-update-raids-for-investigation-about-explosive-artefacts-chile/ :
"– Raid of Villa Francia Radio, Luisa Toledo Popular Cafe and various households in the neighborhoods of Estación Central, Macul, Santiago Centro, La Granja, Cerrillos y Maipú.
– In one place, artisanal and industrial pistols and revolvers, a rifle and submachine gun were found, in addition to ammunition.
– In another household, industrial explosives for use in mines was found
– And in another raid a DIY grenade with black powder and a teargas bomb were found.
The same afternoon of July 6 those arrested were processed, except for one person who as of now (07/08) remains in the hospital. One of the comrades remained in pre-trial detention, two with nocturnal house arrest, 9 were declared illegal arrests and one comrade awaits appeal."
More context from https://actforfree.noblogs.org/2024/07/19/raids-in-villa-francia-toha-praises-blow-to-social-organizations-chile/ :
"The chilean postdictatorship isn’t ‘democracy’ understood as a non-repressive regime. It’s been a design of political dis-articulation and annihilation of dissident and revolutionary movements that endows the civil tribunals with the power to execute high sentences to those who are named – by their governments – ‘terrorists’. They’ve permitted military cases against civilians, and today we are witnessing – once again – episodes in which the FFAA act as the judge and impart judgment and torture and assassination that they themselves execute against young conscripts. Likewise, those who defraud from their high military ranks, retain impunity and the millions granted to them remain ‘reserved’ while raising the cost of electricity, food, and fuel for civilians."
El estado $hileno (chilean state) is also continuously engaged in violent suppression of the indigenous Mapuche movement for autonomy in Wallmapu (the homelands occupies by "Chile" & "Argentina"). Facundo Jones Huala, a Mapuche Lonko, is in critical health after beginning a hunger strike to be released from prison : https://radiokurruf.org/2024/07/18/lonko-facundo-jones-huala-se-descompensa-y-es-trasladado-a-hospital-intercultural-de-nueva-imperial/
