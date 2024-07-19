top
Americas
Americas
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Americas International Police State & Prisons

Occupation Regime in "Chile" Raids Movement Spaces

by Z Team
Fri, Jul 19, 2024 4:32AM
Excerpts from detailed translated updates.
Banner: "SOLIDARIDAD CON LOS DETENIDOS DE VILLA FRANCIA". Photo by Sin rvmbo, posted to Informative Anarquista.
On July 6, liberatory movements against $hile honor the life of Luisa Toledo, who was for decades a living link between the movements against the repressive dictatorship of Pinochet and the repressive democracy of the present. About her legacy, learn more here: https://crimethinc.com/2021/07/09/remembering-luisa-toledo-sepulveda-the-mother-of-combative-youth-a-eulogy-and-report-from-chile

This year, the state raided and ransacked numerous spaces, arresting at least 10 people.

Excerpt from https://actforfree.noblogs.org/2024/07/19/9-7-update-raids-for-investigation-about-explosive-artefacts-chile/ :

"– Raid of Villa Francia Radio, Luisa Toledo Popular Cafe and various households in the neighborhoods of Estación Central, Macul, Santiago Centro, La Granja, Cerrillos y Maipú.

– In one place, artisanal and industrial pistols and revolvers, a rifle and submachine gun were found, in addition to ammunition.

– In another household, industrial explosives for use in mines was found

– And in another raid a DIY grenade with black powder and a teargas bomb were found.

The same afternoon of July 6 those arrested were processed, except for one person who as of now (07/08) remains in the hospital. One of the comrades remained in pre-trial detention, two with nocturnal house arrest, 9 were declared illegal arrests and one comrade awaits appeal."

More context from https://actforfree.noblogs.org/2024/07/19/raids-in-villa-francia-toha-praises-blow-to-social-organizations-chile/ :

"The chilean postdictatorship isn’t ‘democracy’ understood as a non-repressive regime. It’s been a design of political dis-articulation and annihilation of dissident and revolutionary movements that endows the civil tribunals with the power to execute high sentences to those who are named – by their governments – ‘terrorists’. They’ve permitted military cases against civilians, and today we are witnessing – once again – episodes in which the FFAA act as the judge and impart judgment and torture and assassination that they themselves execute against young conscripts. Likewise, those who defraud from their high military ranks, retain impunity and the millions granted to them remain ‘reserved’ while raising the cost of electricity, food, and fuel for civilians."

El estado $hileno (chilean state) is also continuously engaged in violent suppression of the indigenous Mapuche movement for autonomy in Wallmapu (the homelands occupies by "Chile" & "Argentina"). Facundo Jones Huala, a Mapuche Lonko, is in critical health after beginning a hunger strike to be released from prison : https://radiokurruf.org/2024/07/18/lonko-facundo-jones-huala-se-descompensa-y-es-trasladado-a-hospital-intercultural-de-nueva-imperial/
§Flyer: "¡LIBERTAD INMEDIATA! LONKO FACUNDO JONES HUALA"
by Z Team
Fri, Jul 19, 2024 4:32AM
Flyer: "¡LIBERTAD INMEDIATA! LONKO FACUNDO JONES HUALA". Source: Kaos en la Red.
Flyer gives case details as of 15 July. May have been re-uploaded from another source. Link: https://kaosenlared.net/chile-lonko-facundo-jones-huala-18-dias-de-huelga-de-hambre-en-la-carcel-de-temuco-chile/
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$55.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code